50 rounds fired at a Florida home and 3 people were shot, cops say. Then came a crash

Two men face attempted murder charges after at least 50 rounds were fired at a Bradenton home Monday and three people were shot.

Two people are still hospitalized, one in critical condition, the Bradenton Police Department said Tuesday in a news release.

Jerome Williams, 20, was arrested on charges of attempted murder while engaged in a felony offense and fleeing/eluding a law enforcement officer.

Tyreak Allen, 20, was arrested on charges of attempted murder while engaged in a felony offense and obstruction.

Two more men also were arrested, one for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana, and one for obstruction.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of 10th Avenue West, police said.

Videos circulating on social media show 10 or so young men outside a home where multiple vehicles were parked. Raised voices can be heard and at one point the video shows a man with a black neck gaiter covering his face and holding a firearm.

Police said the men arrested had approached the home and “encountered the victims.”

After the shooting, people left the area. Officers patrolling the area heard gunshots and saw a gray vehicle speeding away from the area.

The vehicle crashed near the intersection of 13th Avenue West and 1st Street/U.S. 301 also known as South Tamiami Trail.

The driver and passengers ran from the crash but were later arrested with the help of the Bradenton Police K9 team, Manatee Sheriff’s Office and Sarasota Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit.

Police found six weapons using search warrants, and at least two were reported stolen in Manatee County.

Anyone with information is asked contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or BPDTips@BradentonPD.com.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.