50 stores having massive Cyber Monday 2020 sales you won't want to miss

It's Cyber weekend, and while the shopping holiday is shaping up to look a bit differently this year thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the stellar savings we expect to see come Cyber Monday 2020 remain the same.

Major retailers, such as Best Buy, Kohl's and Amazon, have tons of goodies available right now on everything from top-rated tech (anyone need a new Apple watch?) to designer clothing—up to 70% off at Cole Haan? Sign us up!

With so many early Black Friday deals to sort through, we here at Reviewed are rolling up our sleeves to make sure you don't miss a single one. Ahead, we’ve compiled a list of all the best savings events to take advantage of at both big-box stores and reader-favorite retailers. Happy shopping!

The best Cyber Monday 2020 sales to shop right now

1. Anthropologie

Our favorite boho-chic retailer is offering 30% off sitewide right now, which means you can get everything from the customer-loved Capri Blue iridescent jar candle (usually $32 and $22.40) to already-reduced sweaters, beauty items and more at a big discount.

2. Best Buy

Not only are Best Buy's Black Friday 2020 savings still available on the latest TVs, laptops, headphones and so much more, you can shop new Cyber Week deals, too, which means you're in for some serious savings (shop our top picks here). The tech giant is also offering same-day delivery on select items, plus in-store and curbside pickup,

3. Macy's

With price drops on everything from holiday décor and kitchenware to cold-weather apparel, Macy’s Black Friday Sale, which is still going strong through today, November 28, is truly a one-stop shop for blowout savings, and lucky for you, we've already scouted out all the best deals from the event. You’ll also get free shipping on orders of more than $25.

4. Kohl's

It's a virtual savings bonanza over at Kohl's, where Cyber Day deals are going strong. Not only will you receive massive markdowns on customer-loved Roomba vacuums, The Big One bedding and more, you'll get an extra 20% off most items with coupon code YOUGET20 at checkout.

5. Amazon

There's no need to wait for Amazon to release its Cyber Monday savings: They're already here! The e-tailer has slashed the prices on tons of drool-worthy gifts, including pressure cookers, robot vacuums and more. Note that new deals will be added daily.

6. Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet went all in for Black Friday 2020, delighting shoppers with a treasure trove of markdowns—up to 70% off or more—on bags, wallets, belts and more—and they're live through tomorrow, November 29. Select doorbusters are starting from $30 through Wednesday, December 2, and free shipping is also guaranteed. If you need help shopping this sale, we've got you covered with our handbag highlights.

7. Our Place

Our Place, which manufactures the Always Pan (a cult-favorite four-in-one cookware item that can sauté, sear, steam, broil and do just about anything else) is offering an incredible discount through Monday, November 30. When you enter promo code SUPERSALE at checkout, you'll save $50 on this pan, normally $145, to bring your total down to $95. (Yes, we tried it, and yes, we loved it.)

Cyber Monday 2020: Shop the Always Pan at a huge discount.

8. MasterClass

Through Monday, November 30, you can buy one MasterClass membership and get one free! We, of course, tested the site out and found it to be greatly motivating—especially because it allows you to virtually learn about a wide breadth of topics from celebrity experts, such as Gordon Ramsay, Natalie Portman and Tom Morello. It also happens to make for a pretty perfect holiday gift.

9. Michael Kors

You can shop the designer retailer and save 25% on full-price styles or up to 70% on sale items, no code needed. Shop our favorites here.

10. Wayfair

As any loyal Wayfair shopper knows, the online furniture store can always be counted on for noteworthy discounts on all things home goods. Right now is no different, as the store's extended Black Friday sale (shop our top picks) is featuring doorbuster deals on living room seating, outdoor pieces, area rugs and décor—all at up to 80% off!

11. Samsung

As one of the biggest players in the tech field, it should come as no surprise that Samsung is going big with its Black Friday pricing on some of its hottest products of the year, including 4K TVs, home appliances and smartphones. Be sure to scope out our Samsung deals roundup for the best of the best.

12. Tory Burch

Tory Burch is offering up to 60% off select holiday items through Sunday, November 30. But that's not all! Customers who spend $250 or more, be it on full-priced or discounted items, will also receive an additional 30% off. Not too shabby, eh? Check out some best bets here.

13. Bed Bath & Beyond

Fans of Bed Bath & Beyond will be happy to hear that the home goods store's Black Friday deals will be going strong through today, November 28, with free shipping available on orders more than $19. Shoppers can get up to 30% off bedding, holiday décor and so much more. Non-members will be eligible to an extra 20 off, while Beyond+ members (sign up here) will get 25% off.

14. Staples

While you might think of Staples as an office supply store, the retailer actually stocks a surprisingly wide range of products, from one of the best noise-canceling pairs of headphones we've ever tried, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones, to back-supporting chairs—and it's all up for grabs for less during this elongated Black Friday 2020 sale.

Cyber Monday 2020: These Bose headphones are some of the best we've tested—and they're on sale at Staples.

15. Walmart

Instead of one large, post-Thanksgiving sale, this year, Walmart ran three separate savings events dubbed Black Friday Deals for Days throughout the month of November. We've already hand-picked the best savings available from the mega store's final round of savings. In addition, the big-box retailer is offering contact-free curbside pickup service, plus fast, free delivery through its new Amazon Prime-like membership service, Walmart+.

16. Target

In what seems like a rather popular approach to Black Friday this year, Target offered weekly deal drops all November long, both in stores and online. Currently in the midst of its final wave of Last Chance savings, which will go through tonight, November 28, the retailer's price cuts include TVs, home goods, holiday décor and more.

17. The Home Depot

Everyone's favorite home improvement store is also getting in on the Black Cyber Friday action, having dropped a slate of deals earlier this month that are set to run through to Wednesday, December 2. These DIY-friendly price drops cover everything from power tools and bedding to kitchen essentials.

18. Coach

The savings are seriously sweet over at Coach. Select bags and wallets are up to 50% off, and you can use code THANKS30 at checkout to save 30% on full-price styles. Need some help choosing a favorite? We've got you covered.

19. Leesa

Cyber Monday mattress sales are coming in hot, with brands such as Leesa offering up to $500 off its high-quality, foam-filled mattresses. Here's how it shakes out: Take up to $200 off the Leesa Original mattress (on sale from $624), which contains three levels of premium foam, while the Hybrid ($899 and up)—a.k.a. our favorite mattress-in-a-box upgrade—drops by up to $350. The Leesa Legend mattress, meanwhile, which is discounted as low as $1,549, combines the best of both worlds: one layer of foam and two layers of pocket springs. These mattresses are also currently being offered with two free pillows.

20. Ulta

Through tonight, November 28, beauty fanatics can shop their favorite beauty items to their heart's content at up to 50% off for the store's official Black Friday sale. That means markdowns on customer-loved brands such as Clinique, Colourpop and Kylie Cosmetics, with select items falling as low as $10. Additionally, you can take $3.50 off eligible items with coupon code 811149, and shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Check out all the best savings here.

Cyber Monday 2020: This makeup kit is just $16 with a coupon code at Ulta.

Not only is Tory Burch offering 60% off select holiday items, you get an extra 30% off your order of $250 or more with coupon code THANKS at checkout. Shipping and returns are also free on all orders—shop our top picks.

22. Cole Haan

One of the more impressive clothing sales we've seen thus far comes from Cole Haan, which is offering up to 70% off apparel, shoes and accessories for both men and women, plus an extra 10% off with coupon code THEBEST through Tuesday, December 1. Check out all our favorites here.

23. Adidas

Right now, members of the Adidas Creators Club (it's free to sign up) can shop last chance saving's on the brand's Black Friday deals with discounts of up to 50% on popular styles for both men and women. Your membership also entitles you to free shipping on your order.

24. HP

Those looking to save on a new laptop this November should definitely scope out HP's still-ongoing Black Friday sale, which encompasses daily doorbuster deals on everything from. laptops and monitors to desktops through tonight, November 28.

25. Brooklinen

The internet-famous bedding site is offering 20% off its entire site through the end of Tuesday, December 1. In addition to its renowned sheets, which are included as part of this sale, we're obsessed with Brooklinen's pillows, dubbing its plush option as the best for stomach sleepers, while the firm down pillow was perfect for side sleepers.

26. GlassesUSA

Snag prescription lens, sunglasses and more at for less at GlassesUSA, with 65% off frames (excluding premium and already-discounted frames) with coupon code BLACK65. You'll also get 70% off upgraded lenses when you enter code LENSES70, and, through Thursday, December 3, all Ray-Ban and Oakley eyeglasses and sunglasses will be 30% off when you enter code OKRAY30 at checkout. Shipping and returns are free to boot.

27. Sephora

You can get up to 50% off a slew of must-haves right now at the popular beauty retailer for the store's ongoing holiday sale. Check out some of our most-loved items, like this Kylie Cosmetics crème lipstick (once $17 and now $10), or this Urban Decay mascara (down $15 from its normal $25)—for less.

Cyber Monday 2020: Now&#39;s your chance to save big on a Dell laptop.
Cyber Monday 2020: Now's your chance to save big on a Dell laptop.

28. Dell

Now's the time to score a new Dell computer for less, as the company's Black Friday prices are still live. What's more, new doorbusters will be launching every weekday at 11 a.m. ET, so you can save hundreds on popular devices.

29. Shein

If you've been curious about the Instagram ads floating around your feed for Shein, you'll be pleased to know that after giving it a go, we've deemed it a fun, inexpensive way to experiment with fast-fashion. While the store's threads are already super budget-friendly, it's currently slashing its prices even more—up to 80% off sitewide, in fact—with its pre-Cyber Monday sale. In addition to these killer markdowns, you'll save even more when you enter coupon code PRECYB20 at checkout for 15% off orders of $49 and up, 20% off orders of $89 and up and 30% off orders of $149 and up.

30. BBQGuys

Grilling season may be over, but it's never too early to start prepping for next year. And thanks to BBQGuys extended Black Friday deals, you can save big on grills, smokers, grilling accessories and more. The retailer is also offering 30% off all BBQGuys' Spiceology spice rubs (which would make a great stocking stuffer!) and up to $150 off BBQGuys outdoor storage when you spend $500 to $1,500 or more with promo code BBQSAVE17 at checkout. Free shipping is also available on all orders more than $49!

31. Shutterfly

Still need to make this Christmas greeting cards? Not to fret, because Shutterfly—our best-tested printing service—has got your back! Right now, you can get 50% off almost everything on the site with no code necessary through tomorrow, November29, plus free shipping.

32. Williams-Sonoma

Beautiful cookware, kitchen appliances, tabletop décor and so much more are discounted as part of Williams-Sonoma's ongoing Black Friday markdowns. In addition to the up to 50% off you'll receive during this event, you can snag an additional 20% off already-discounted items with coupon code EXTRA. Shipping, meanwhile, is available on orders more than $79 when you enter SHIP4FREE at checkout. Check out the recommendations from our kitchen and cooking writer Valerie Li Stack.

33. Lululemon

Looking to stock up on top athleisure? Now's your chance: Lululemon is hosting an extremely rare Black Friday sale with prices up to 50% off!

Cyber Monday 2020: You'll flip for these Cyber Monday deals at Lululemon.

34. Belk

For the next eight hours, you won't need a coupon to score thousands of Black Friday doorbusters at Belk. As advertised on its homepage, the store is offering up jaw-dropping pricing on apparel, cookware and even tech products.

35. Layla Sleep

Layla Sleep launched its biggest sale to date ahead of Black Friday, enticing shoppers with steep sitewide savings. Through Sunday, November 29, you can take $150 off Layla Sleep’s flippable memory foam mattress (from $499), while its hybrid mattress (from $1,099) will be $200 off. When purchasing either mattress, you’ll also get two free Layla pillows, a set of microfiber sheets and a mattress protector for a total value of up to $300!

36. Sperry

Shop the retailer's doorbusters—including the ever-popular women's winter Saltwater boots, which fall from $119.95 to $59.99—for discounts of more than 50% for both men and women. More than 250 styles are up to 50% off, and you'll get an extra 15% off eligible picks with coupon code EXTRASALE at checkout.

37. Home Chef

Take our favorite meal kit delivery service for a whirl thanks to this limited-time promo code, which allows you to save $90 on your first four boxes. Through Friday, December 4, you can enter REVIEWEDCYBER90 at checkout, and the rest is history! In testing, we were thrilled with the high-quality ingredients, easy-to-follow recipes and fantastic flavors, all of which were totally doable—even on a long weeknight.

38. Dick's Sporting Goods

In classic holiday fashion, Dick's Sporting Goods has been hosting 10 days of Black Friday, with the final daily discounts available through tonight, November 28, on everything from footwear to NCAA hoodies. Orders of more than $49 ship free, too!

39. Costco

The holiday savings are serious at Costco! Through Christmas Eve, members can majorly save on Samsung televisions, Sealy mattresses, holiday gift baskets and so much more. Note that these price drops are available both in-warehouse and online!

40. HelloFresh

Interested in trying out one of our best-tested meal delivery kits? Check out HelloFresh, which is currently offering $90 off your first five boxes. When we tried it out, we were thrilled with all the food options available, as it's a meal service delivery kit that's best fit for your customized eating habits (vegetarian, family-friendly, calorie conscious, pescatarian and more) and family size (order for two to four people, or two to four meals a week). When it came down to the nitty gritty—a.k.a., the actual taste of the food—HelloFresh was responsible for the best meal we tested in some seriously scrumptious Bánh Mi Burgers.

I tried 20-minute meals from HelloFresh—here’s how it went

41. Sling

New Sling customers can nab a free month of live TV when they purchase a month of the entry-level Orange or mid-level Blue plans (both $30 a month), no code needed.

42. Crowd Cow

If you've never heard of Crowd Cow, allow me to introduce you to your new favorite place to order organic, grass-fed meat. This holiday weekend, not only can you sign up for any Crowd Cow monthly subscription before Monday, November 30 to receive—drumroll, please—free ground beef forever (yes, you read that right), you can also get up to 20% off on select meats, from Alaskan crab to beef hot dogs.

43. AncestryDNA

Whether you're looking to gift an AncestryDNA test for the holidays or you're in the market to learn more about your heritage, now's the perfect time to pounce: For a limited time, the AncestryDNA genetics test is on sale for $49, down $50 from its usual price of $99, while AncestryHealth is currently priced at $99, saving you $80. Upon testing the DNA kit, our tester was fascinated by how much she was able to learn about her genetic makeup and appreciated the extra features, like being able to build a family tree or contact with distant relatives.

44. QVC

This jack-of-all-trades online retailer is offering steep discounts on everything from pajamas to popular headphones through Monday, November 30. For instance, you can nab the Bose SoundLink color series II Bluetooth portable speaker for $79.96. That's $50 off its retail price of $129.96. All orders ship free, too!

45. Ann Taylor

Through tonight, November 28, only, shoppers can take 50% off their entire order and get free shipping with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY. Festive finds, meanwhile, start at just $10.

46. J.Crew

Gift ideas and stocking stuffers, including gorgeous cashmere sweaters (!) are currently on sale at up to 50% off with code FRIDAY through tonight, November 28. What's not to love?

47. Old Navy

Through Cyber Monday, Old Navy is offering customers a massive 50% off sitewide discount! Styles are on sale from $5, while free shipping is available on orders more than $50.

48. Gap

Like Old Navy, Gap is also offering 50% off its entire site, but you'll get an additional 10% off here with code GAPFRIDAY at checkout.

49. Evo

Anyone in the market for some new ski or snowboarding gear won't want to miss Evo's Cyber Monday sale, which features discounts of up to 50% on all sorts of equipment and apparel to help you shred in the mountains in style. You'll also get free shipping on orders of $50 or more—all the more reason to treat yourself, snow bunnies!

50. Madewell

Madewell is offering 50%—the best discount amount we've seen from them all year—off a huge selection of goods when you enter coupon code VERYMERRY at checkout, including our shopping team's favorite Transport Tote, which drops by 30% from $168 to $117.60 with the code. (Note that it's also available for slightly less right now at Verishop.)

