50 surprising things we learnt about the world this year

Cricket in the Trobriand Islands involves plenty of sledging, and sometimes fights - MARK STRATTON

Telegraph Travel is a year older, and a year wiser. Here are 50 nuggets of fact we discovered in 2019

1. The Dutch aren’t as friendly as we thought. In fact, they can be downright rude.

2. There’s an amorous South Pacific island with a penchant for violent cricket.

3. The Faroese have 37 words for fog, from mjorkabelti (long, thin bank of it) and toppamjorki (mist on mountain tops) to kavamjorki (snow fog). Our favourite is pollamjorki, a low-lying mist on the sea that wreathes into bays and valleys while the weather above is clear, producing the mystical effect of land floating on air.

4. Victorian London possessed a street filled with pornography.

5. Maria Island, a dreamy speck of land just off Tasmania’s east coast, was once home to the British Empire’s most riotous, debauched and inept penitentiary. When they were not escaping, inmates spent their time brewing beer with Mrs Brownell, the wife of the island magistrate, or enjoying gay love affairs.

The ruins of the Maria Island prison Credit: GETTY

6. More things are named after Alexander von Humboldt than any other person in history.

7. Instagram-obsessed tourists in Thailand are paying people to scare off pigeons so they can get the perfect photo.

8. Despite all the social media flight-shaming, only one country is actually flying less because of environmental concerns.

9. There are 124 great cities you can reach by train from London in a single day. So start exploring Europe by rail.

10. European summits of yesteryear involved royal wrestling.

11. New Zealand is still your favourite country. It’s like Britain – just that little bit better.

12. Take a look at the circle on the map below. More people live inside it than outside it.

13. On average, each of the world’s 3,237 airports is linked to 19.21 others, while the average number of flights needed to get from A to B is 4.05. And the world’s most arduous plane journey? To reach Peawanuck (in Canada) from Thargomindah (in Australia), you’ll need to board a remarkable 12 separate flights.

14. Naypyidaw is probably the world’s weirdest capital city.

15. Greece has an unheralded island filled with good food, empty villages and otherworldly landscapes. You’ll thank us after you’ve been there.