Instant Pot Owners: Here Are 40+ Recipes To Make In Your New Baby

Whether you're the proud new owner of an Instant Pot, have been debating purchasing one, or have been a proud owner since the super-speedy pressure cookers first came out, these recipes will spice up your weeknight dinner routine (and dessert! and breakfast!). Instant Pots are by no means one trick ponies...scroll through to see the soups, sides, and full-on meals—looking at you, pot roast and potatoes—your Instant Pot can make.