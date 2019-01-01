This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Things Your Hotel Will Give You for Free

From in-room massages to multi-course meals made by gourmet chefs, the world’s most expensive hotels offer plenty of luxury amenities for travelers to enjoy. However, you don’t have to be a member of the upper crust to score some free perks on your next hotel stay.

Even budget-friendly hotel chains provide some nifty freebies to lure guests. Forget about free soap and Wi-Fi; these days, visitors can score fresh-baked cookies, designer bath salts and even yoga mats to use during their stays.

Before embarking on your next business trip or vacation, call your hotel to see if you qualify for these freebies designed to make your stay that much more enjoyable.

1. Body Pillow

You can look forward to a good night’s rest with a super-soft body pillow by your side. You won’t typically find these as part of the bedding package or stowed away in a hotel closet, but you can request a special delivery for the ultimate sleep experience. You won’t pay a dime for this luxury travel perk.

The Benjamin in New York City gives you the option of requesting a 5-foot body pillow, along with other types of pillows, through its exclusive Pillow Menu. Just place your order and look forward to dream time. The hotel also offers pillows for sale if you want to take one home with you.

2. DJ Mixer

Turn your suite into a club and play DJ for the day at any of the Hard Rock Hotel locations. The hotel encourages guests to play music to their heart’s content with its Sound of Your Stay program.

You can also request one of 20 guitars as a free hotel amenity if you just want to rock out alone for a few hours, along with a Fender Mustang floor amplifier. Build an incredible pop-up studio without ever leaving your lushly appointed room.

3. Netflix Access

If a busy day of traveling calls for cozying up on your plush bed for movie night, sign in to your Netflix account at a Marriott property. Skip the pay-per-view costs by watching your favorite shows and movies for free. Along with Netflix original shows like “Orange Is the New Black,” you can take advantage of free children’s programming.

4. Warm Chocolate Chip Cookies

Some hotels offer you a treat when you arrive. For example, DoubleTree provides fresh chocolate chip cookies to guests checking in. If you get hooked on these sweet treats, you can place an order for a 6-pound box of the cookie dough to whip up a few batches at home.

5. Magnetic Card Keys

Your magnetic card key is recycled when you check out, but if you want to keep yours as a free souvenir, go right ahead. Hotels expect guests to leave their key cards in their rooms or drop them at the front desk at checkout, but they are extremely easy to replace so don’t sweat it if you find yours at home while unpacking.

6. Designer Soap

It’s a given that hotel guests will use up toiletries at their leisure during their stays. If you want some for the road, just ask the front desk or a housekeeper for a few extra bottles and bars. They won’t charge you for these items, and you can use the soaps for quick refreshers on long flights or road trips.

7. Bike Rental

If you prefer to travel by bike or are staying in a bike-friendly city, don’t be afraid to ask the front desk if the property offers free bike rentals. The Hotel Rose in Portland, Ore., for example, encourages guests to make use of its Bicycle Checkout Program to explore the city at their leisure.

8. Turndown Service

Nightly turndown service might be included in your extended-stay rate, but if you want someone to make your bed for you every day, all you need to do is ask — and you won’t be charged extra for the service. Housekeeping can make a visit to your room when you are out and about, so you can look forward to relaxing in a well-made bed come nightfall.

9. Shaving Kit

If you forgot your razor or shaving cream, don’t fret. Just make a quick call to the front desk for a miniature shaving kit that includes everything you need for a smooth shave on the go. Unless it’s priced as a separate amenity, a kit is usually free for the taking and can be a great addition to your travel bag.

10. Plastic Bags

A plastic bag is one of those simple necessities that you often don’t think about until you really need it. Whether you want to stash dirty laundry or separate shoes from other items in your suitcase, you can order some plastic bags from the front desk for the road.