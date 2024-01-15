50 trailers to be donated to Floridians impacted by North Florida tornados

The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced that the organization will donate up to 50 travel trailers.

The donation will go through the Florida Disaster Foundation to Northwest Florida residents impacted by severe weather and tornadoes from last week storms.

The Florida Disaster Foundation was created by the Legislature in 2022 and this is the foundation’s first recovery act to date.

One of the purposes of the foundation is to help communities recover when impacted by disasters and support where federal assistance stops.

Division executive director Kevin Guthrie said, “At the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis, we are donating travel trailers to eligible Floridians that lost their homes during these storms,”.

In a recent press release, the donated trailers will serve as temporary housing for residents who lost their homes in the storm.

The Florida Division of Emergency team will contact eligible residents for a donated trailer.

