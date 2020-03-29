50 TSA screening officers and 19 more employees test positive for coronavirus

Fifty TSA screening officers and 19 additional TSA employees across the United States have tested positive for coronavirus in the last two weeks, the agency announced.

As of Sunday, those officers represented 18 airports in 14 states across the nation. The 19 additional employees were not involved in the passenger screening process and "have relatively limited interaction with the traveling public."

"TSA understands that COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is on the minds of travelers and the general public," an announcement on the Department of Homeland Security website reads. "We have established a map for the purpose of notifying the public about airports where TSA officers have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. CDC recommends that post-exposure health management measures for asymptomatic exposed individuals continue until 14 days after the last potential exposure."

New York and New Jersey continue to have the highest number of positive tests: New York with 21 and New Jersey with five. The first TSA case was confirmed at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport in late February.

The 18 airports affected in the last two weeks:

John F. Kennedy International (JFK in New York): 19

(JFK in New York): 19 Newark Liberty International (EWR in Newark, New Jersey): 5

(EWR in Newark, New Jersey): 5 Miami International (MIA in Miami): 3

(MIA in Miami): 3 Nashville International (BNA in Nashville): 3

(BNA in Nashville): 3 Louis Armstrong New Orleans International (MSY in New Orleans): 2

(MSY in New Orleans): 2 Seattle/Tacoma International (SEA in Seattle): 2

(SEA in Seattle): 2 Orlando International (MCO in Orlando, Florida): 2

(MCO in Orlando, Florida): 2 Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL in Atlanta): 2

(ATL in Atlanta): 2 Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW in Dallas): 1

(DFW in Dallas): 1 LaGuardia (LGA in New York): 1

(LGA in New York): 1 Long Island MacArthur (ISP in Ronkonkoma, New York): 1

(ISP in Ronkonkoma, New York): 1 Indianapolis International (IND in Indianapolis, Indiana): 1

(IND in Indianapolis, Indiana): 1 Salt Lake City International (SLC in Salt Lake City, Utah): 1

(SLC in Salt Lake City, Utah): 1 Montrose Regional (MTJ in Montrose, Colorado): 1

(MTJ in Montrose, Colorado): 1 Louisville International (SDF in Louisville, Kentucky): 1

(SDF in Louisville, Kentucky): 1 Detroit Metro Wayne County (DTW in Detroit): 1

(DTW in Detroit): 1 Boise Air Terminal (BOI in Boise, Idaho): 1

(BOI in Boise, Idaho): 1 Walla Walla Regional (ALW in Walla Walla, Washington): 1

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus: 50 TSA officers and 19 employees test positive