50 years ago, 4 teens were murdered at Gitchie Manitou. What happened that November night?

Fifty years ago, five teenagers went to the woods on the Iowa-South Dakota border for a campfire and a good time. Only one of them survived the night.

Here's what we know about the murders that took place at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve on Nov. 17, 1973.

Who were the teens killed at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve?

The front page of the Nov. 20, 1973 Des Moines Register reported on the murders of four teenagers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve.

On Nov. 17, 1973, 13-year-old Sandra Cheskey and her boyfriend, 17-year-old Roger Essem, went to Gitchie Manitou State Preserve in northwest Iowa.

The two were accompanied by their friends Stewart Baade, 18, Mike Hadrath, 15, and Dana Baade, 14 in Stewart Baade's blue van. Not only was Gitchie Manitou, located in Lyon County, a good spot to hike, but it was a well-known party spot.

Who was responsible for the Gitchie Manitou murders?

An article in the Des Moines Register on Dec. 1, 1973 reported on the arrest of three of the four Fryer brothers who were later convicted for their roles in the Gitchie Manitou murders.

While huddled around a campfire, the teenagers were confronted by three brothers, Allen Fryer, 29, James Fryer, 21 and David Fryer, 24, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The three posed as narcotics officers, confronting the teenagers about their marijuana.

The Fryer brothers opened fire on the teenagers, killing Essem and wounding Stewart Baade and Hadrath. They then took the surviving teenagers up a path at gunpoint, while Allen Fryer drove off with Cheskey in his pickup truck.

Once the two were gone, James and David Fryer lined up the remaining three teenagers in front of the Baade van and killed them.

How did Sandra Cheskey survive the attack at Gitchie Manitou?

The Gitchie Manitou State Preserve where four people were murdered in 1973.

The Fryer brothers met up at a farmhouse near Hartford about an hour later, where Cheskey was raped by James Fryer. Allen Fryer told his brothers that he would get rid of the girl. Instead of killing her, he took Cheskey home.

A couple visiting the preserve found the three bodies along the roadside the following day, but it took investigators an additional day to find the body of Essem at the initial site of violence.

What happened to the Fryer brothers, who were convicted of the Gitchie Manitou murders?

On Feb. 12, 1974, David Fryer pled guilty to three charges of murder and one charge of manslaughter, admitting to killing Stewart Baade. David Fryer was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

Allen Fryer underwent psychiatric testing, before being found fit to stand trial. Allen Fryer began his trial at the Lyon County Courthouse in February 1974. On May 20, 1974, he was found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to four consecutive life terms in prison.

James Fryer had agreed to an extradition from South Dakota to Iowa, but fought it later on. On June 18, 1974, after Allen Fryer's trial, he and James Fryer escaped from the Lyon County Jail, stole a vehicle and fled the state. The two were arrested in Wyoming, and brought back to face federal charges.

James Fryer's trial began in December 1974, and on Dec. 30, he was found guilty of three charges of first-degree murder and one charge of manslaughter. Because James was serving life in prison without parole, the district attorney believed there was no need to subject Cheskey to a rape trial.

Allen Fryer, now 79, David Fryer, 74 and James Fryer, 71, are all currently in custody at Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.

Sandra Cheskey, the sole survivor of the Gitchie Manitou, calls friends 'heroes'

Sandra Cheskey revisits the site Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2013, where she and four friends were hanging out when the Fryer brothers began to shoot at them at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve near Granite, Iowa.

Cheskey, 13 at the time, was the only survivor of the Gitchie Manitou homicides in 1973. Now, she is a 63-year old mother, aunt and grandmother.

In 2013, Cheskey recounted the night of the murders with the Sioux Falls Argus Leader. She says the teenage boys she was with that night are all heroes to her, and she believes they were trying to protect her.

According to the Argus Leader, Cheskey said she can't listen to the music of the early '70s anymore, to the Grass Roots or Black Sabbath or Led Zeppelin — songs that take her back to that terrible time. But, she is finally learning that she doesn't have to walk with her head down, that she doesn't have to be ashamed, that she was a victim and nothing more.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Des Moines Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: What we know about the Gitchie Manitou murders 50 years later