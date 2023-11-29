50 years ago: Energy crisis triggered by oil embargo was felt deeply across metro east

On Sunday night, Nov. 25, 1973, President Richard Nixon gave a speech to the nation about national energy policy relating to an energy crisis caused by an oil embargo by OPEC.

This is how the O’Fallon Progress summarized it.

“President Richard Nixon Sunday night addressed the nation on the current energy crisis. He proposed a pack of emergency legislation which would help in the conserving of energy.

“The steps announced Sunday, needing Congressional approval, were: a ban on gasoline sales from 9 p.m. Saturday night to midnight Sunday night - Nixon asked that stations adopt the ban voluntarily in the meantime beginning Dec. 1; establishment of nationwide highway speed limits of 50 miles an hour for automobiles and 55 miles an hour for long-distant trucks and buses; ban on ornamental residential lighting and on nonessential commercial lighting; reduction on fuel deliveries for general aviation imposing a 20 per cent cut on fuel for air taxis and industrial flying, a 40 per cent cut on corporate jets and other business flying and a 50 per cent cutback on flying for pleasure and instruction; heating fuel oil allocations will be reduced 10 per cent of the total used in 1972 for industries, 15 per cent for residential users and 25 per cent for commercial users.”

The speech had an immediate effect on O’Fallon as it did with the rest of the country as the Progress further reported.

“The effects of the President’s call for nationwide participation in conserving energy is already being felt in the area.

“One of the biggest effects that people in O’Fallon will notice is that the Christmas lights that hang from the city’s light poles will not be turned on this year although they did burn for a number of days last week.

“Mayor Gary Mackey said that the decision was made after the President’s address and after conferring with the O’Fallon Chamber of Commerce. Mackey said the decision was made to turn off the lights ‘after seeing the response of other cities.’

“Leo Obernuefemann, president of the Chamber of Commerce said, ‘It was mandatory that we, as a city, make an effort to help conserve energy as much as possible.’

“Obernuefemann said turning off the Christmas lights was a proper move and said people will just have to look at the decorations during the daytime.

“The Illinois Power Company, however, said that the decision to turn off the lights in the cities it services are up to the individual cities.

“‘We have the electricity to serve our customers. We’re not going to run out of that,’ said B. L. Hantle, area manager for Illinois Power.

“Hantle said that before the President’s last message, the company had made plans to reduce and eliminate some of its own Christmas decorations.

“‘The buildings are not being lit as brightly as before and the Christmas decorations will not be as extensive as before,’ Hantle said.

“Hantle added that outside Christmas lights used by an individual doesn’t add up to that much electricity used.

“But when the entire country’s outside Christmas lights are lit, that makes a difference. Should outside Christmas lights be used?

“‘Use what you need but use it wisely,’ Hantle said.

“But people may not get a chance to buy the lights for the outside decorations even if they want to.

“Famous-Barr has announced that all exterior Christmas lighting decorations and replacement bulbs will be taken off the shelves. Bel Scot has only placed outside unlighted Christmas decorations out on the shelves. Christmas trees on display in the store have only ornaments on them. No lights are hanging on the trees.

“Venture and Western Auto still have their lights on the shelves. A spokesman for Venture said a final decision has not been made about taking the lights off the shelves. Western Auto is planning on leaving the lights on the shelves although no encouragement will be made of people to buy the lights.

“Local schools are turning back their thermostats to 68 degrees. O’Fallon Township High School shuts off it furnaces during the night and on weekends to conserve energy.

“The St. Clair County Board Monday night ordered all county vehicles in non-emergency situations to observe Nixon’s 50 mile an hour speed limit. The board also set a maximum temperature of 68 degrees in all county buildings during working hours. Maximum temperature at night and on holidays will be 65 degrees.”

75 years ago, Dec. 2, 1948

S/Sgt. Howard Davison, one of O’Fallon’s war veterans, who probably underwent more operations for war wounds than any other soldier in the county, requiring hospitalization for more than 42 months, was discharged from the service and arrived home, Tuesday.

Davison, who had been a patient at Fitzsimmons Hospital, Denver, Colo., for the past two years, was released from the institution where he also received an honorable discharge from the service November 17.

Davison entered the service of his country April 21, 1941, being one of the first O’Fallon boys to leave.

He was wounded on Luzon by rifle fire, April 22, 1945, suffering a badly shattered bone on the left arm. From then on he was hospitalized most of the time during which he underwent some 15 operations, including two bone grafts. His left arm and left leg are still in a brace.

After his recent discharge he went to Chicago where his wife has been residing with her parents. She accompanied him here where they intend to make their home.

50 years ago, Nov. 29, 1973

O’Fallon’s Christmas decoration contest will be held this year without the benefit of lights and will be judged during the day.

The Christmas lighting contest was abandoned because of the energy shortage.

The contest is sponsored annually by the Chamber of Commerce.

Until this year the Illinois Power Co. contributed toward the cash for prizes. This year the utility announced it will not contribute prize money. The chamber voted that the contest will be held for unlighted displays.

A schedule of prizes and a time of judging will be announced later.