50 years after Apollo 13, Commander James Lovell sees the mission's failure as a triumph

LAKE FOREST, ILL. — When a Saturn rocket lifted off from Kennedy Space Center half a century ago, it carried three astronauts and a lunar lander to take two of them to the moon's surface.

On board with them was a bomb.

The Apollo 13 crew didn't know the vulnerability of their journey until a couple of days later, when the explosion of an oxygen tank turned what had become a seemingly routine trip to Earth's celestial neighbor into a life-or-death mission that kept America and the rest of the world glued to televisions and radios.

The footprints of a dozen Americans are on the lunar surface, but none are mission commander James Lovell's, a bitter disappointment for an overachiever who was on his fourth voyage into outer space.

Former astronaut Captain James (Jim) Lovell talks about the 50th anniversary of Apollo 13. Lovell grew up in Milwaukee. More

After two trips in the Gemini program, the Milwaukee native was among the first three people to orbit the moon in Apollo 8, a voyage made memorable for the Christmas Eve broadcast of the crew reading from the Book of Genesis.

Then came Apollo 13, and Lovell was supposed to be the fifth person to walk on the moon.

It was not to be.

Many years passed before the astronaut came to grips with what happened, for him to realize the failure of Apollo 13 was actually a triumph of ingenuity, hard work, innovation and perseverance.

"I'm very proud of 13 even though I didn't land on the moon. That was a disappointment for me, but then a lot of people landed on the moon," Lovell joked during an October interview at the Lake Forest Library near his home.

"And if 13 was a very successful flight, I wouldn't be sitting here talking to you today."

Less than nine months after Neil Armstrong was the first to step into lunar dust, and five months after Apollo 12 landed two more astronauts, the American public shockingly had grown blasé about space travel.

Two days after Apollo 13 blasted off at 13:13 p.m., Houston time on April 11, 1970, the crew dutifully filmed a live broadcast to show everyone back home the inside of the space capsule, spinning their flashlights in weightlessness. Lovell held the camera as he, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert talked about their mission to visit the Fra Mauro crater before signing off with, "This is the crew of Apollo 13 wishing everyone there a nice evening."

No one was watching.

None of the networks, which had so breathlessly broadcast virtually every moment of Apollo 11, carried Apollo 13's transmission. Instead anyone sitting in front of TVs on the evening of April 13, 1970, watched "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-in" on NBC, "Here's Lucy" on CBS or a forgettable spy caper called "Where the Bullets Fly" on ABC.

NASA officials didn't have the heart to tell Apollo 13's crew.

Then things got interesting.

'His eyes were wide as saucers'

Six minutes after the broadcast ended, while Haise and Lovell were still in the lunar module, mission control asked Swigert to perform a routine maneuver called stirring the "cryo tanks." Swigert flipped switches inside the command module.

"I heard just a big sharp bang and the spacecraft rocked back and forth," recalled Lovell, now 92. "Then as I got into the command module I looked at Jack Swigert and his eyes were wide as saucers."

Apollo missions were launched into orbit on top of Saturn rockets. The rockets pushed the spacecraft free of Earth's gravity, then dropped away to leave the cone-shaped command module, where the crew sat on liftoff and re-entry, and the attached service module, which provided electrical power and the engine, as well as storage for equipment, food and water. The lunar lander for part of the trip was attached to the nose of the command module, accessible by a small tunnel.