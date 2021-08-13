50 Years After Bretton Woods, the US Dollar’s Throne Is in Play

David Z. Morris
·3 min read

This Sunday, Aug. 15, will be the 50th anniversary of the end of the Bretton Woods currency system. After World War II, major nations essentially agreed to peg their currencies to a gold-backed dollar. But by 1971, faith in the U.S. dollar was eroding, forcing President Richard Nixon to end the dollar’s convertibility to gold. This ushered in the current status quo of relatively free-floating “fiat” currencies.

That long-ago decision still has major implications today. Over the past few months, massive coronavirus pandemic relief spending in the U.S. has triggered worries that faith in the dollar’s soundness could be shaken again as it was 50 years ago. The dollar’s share of central bank balance sheets is still a dominant 59%, but has been slowly declining – threatening to take with it a number of economic and political advantages.

David Z. Morris is CoinDesk’s chief insights columnist. This article is excerpted from The Node, CoinDesk’s daily roundup of the most pivotal stories in blockchain and crypto news. You can subscribe to get the full newsletter here

Related: What Blockchain Oracles Do Not See

To better understand the road ahead, I’ve been examining the viability of various currencies as central bank reserves, including the euro, the Japanese yen and the Chinese yuan, as well as bitcoin or other digital instruments. That analysis will be published soon, but I wanted to hit on a few highlights of what I learned talking to currency experts.

First, despite high anxiety about the yuan’s rising influence, China faces a deep, possibly unsolvable conflict between its global currency ambitions and its domestic economic agenda: The Chinese Communist Party maintains tight currency controls to encourage domestic investment, but a reserve currency must be freely tradable.

Between that conundrum and the inconsistency of Chinese regulation, experts are generally skeptical that the yuan can climb much in the global reserve rankings anytime soon. Japan, meanwhile, doesn’t sell enough debt abroad for its bonds to take up a large share of global reserves.

Among current options, the euro seems to be the most serious competitor to the dollar, thanks to the large eurozone economy behind it and the relatively open and responsible management of the European Central Bank. A major recent step that makes this more plausible was the ECB’s decision to issue eurozone-wide bonds to fund pandemic relief programs.

Related: Market Wrap: Bitcoin Slides as US Lawmakers Wrangle Over Crypto Tax Proposal

That’s ironic given that rising global debt levels are also a pillar of the case for central banks to hold bitcoin as part of their reserves. The coronavirus has fueled a massive surge in global debt, which as of earlier this year stood at 365% of global GDP.

If the world were a single country, that ratio would be a five-alarm fire – especially because so much of it is held by central banks of the countries that issued the debt, which economists including Eswar Prasad argue amounts to money printing. The case for individuals to hold bitcoin rests on the idea that central banks are inevitably tempted to debase their currency through this sort of inflationary policy.

The same argument could be made for central banks: that the debt of other countries presents a large and rising risk. Bitcoin, by contrast, is effectively a commodity rather than debt, making it safer from some perspectives. For now, however, bitcoin’s price volatility remains a major obstacle to national adoption.

Nonetheless, interest in the idea has exploded since El Salvador first dipped its toes in. Much of that has been from countries with weak currencies, such as Argentina, where President Alberto Fernandez this week expressed a degree of openness to using bitcoin.

This, I think, is where to watch for the next major wave of bitcoin adoption: smaller nations with troubled currencies or histories of monetary mismanagement. For them, bitcoin is something entirely novel: a store of value that’s not dependent either on their own central bank, or a potentially hostile third nation. It’s clear they’re paying attention to the possibilities.

Related Stories

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli Financial Authorities Double Down on Bitcoin-Linked Investments: Report

    Insurance companies and investment houses might be required to detail and justify any investments linked to bitcoin.

  • Lower gold prices revive some demand in top hubs

    Physical gold demand in Asia got a fillip this week as consumers snapped up bargains after prices dipped across regions, with premiums in top consumers India and China rebounding to multi-month highs. Dealers in India were charging premiums of up to $5 an ounce, the highest in five months, over official domestic prices — inclusive of the 10.75% import and 3% sales levies — compared with last week's $1 premiums. On Friday, local gold futures were trading around 46,500 rupees per 10 grams, after falling to a four-month low of 45,662 rupees earlier this week.

  • China's Regulatory Environment 'Confusing': Professor Pettis

    Michael Pettis, finance professor at Peking University and a senior fellow at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center, looks at the crackdown at various industries in China, the government's policies and the prospects for the economy. He speaks with Yvonne Man and David Ingles on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)

  • Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO)Q2 2021 Earnings CallAug 12, 2021, 4:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorWelcome to Gevo's second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call.

  • Traders Seeking China’s Next Target Focus on Pets, Beauty Brands

    (Bloomberg) -- For investors in China seeking clues as to how far President Xi Jinping’s widening crackdown will go, any sector deemed to be of national interest could be in the crosshairs.In the weeks following a ban on profits in the $100 billion education sector, stocks have gyrated on state media warnings on everything from gaming addiction, alcohol and e-cigarettes to over-marketing of infant formula. Authorities have this week also stepped up scrutiny over insurance technology platforms.In

  • Ether’s Dominance Is Growing, And So Is The Number Of Its ETF Applications

    Ether’s market dominance is growing, with investors seeking more ways to gain exposure to the second-largest cryptocurrency.

  • Fund managers position for transitory U.S. inflation

    Based on expectations that U.S. inflation will be transitory and that the Federal Reserve will clearly communicate its plans to taper asset purchases, major global fund managers say they remain invested in risky assets. Fund managers interviewed on the Reuters Global Markets Forum since last week appeared to concur that the Fed may give more weight to employment data than inflation but held divergent views on when and how the Fed would announce a taper. UBS Global Wealth Management was positioning for some inflation, chief investment officer (CIO) Mark Haefele said.

  • Micron leads semis lower, Chinese stocks plunge, Bitcoin drops below $45K

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Intel Discloses Stake in Coinbase, the Cryptocurrency Exchange

    The chip-manufacturing company said Friday that it owned 3,014 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Portrait of a 29-year-old billionaire: Can Sam Bankman-Fried make his risky crypto business work?

    Sam Bankman-Fried, now 29, is a billionaire 16 times over, according to a recent Forbes estimate. But can he make FTX, his risky crypto business, work?

  • The S&P 500 is nearly 99% above its March 2020 low. These 3 big-tech charts will tell you if things are about to unravel

    Our call of the day says big technology will be the canary in the coalmine telling us whether the S&P 500 is due to correct.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    They used to say that investors should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It was a reference to a historical pattern, long noticed by investors, that markets frequently swooned in the summer months. From May until October, on average, the S&P 500 has registered an average drop of 1.7%. While this loss is usually subsumed by larger full-year trends, it does affect shorter-term investment decisions. LPL Financial’s chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, however, believes that we’re in for a deeper loss thi

  • 3 Top Cannabis Stocks That Won't Stop Growing

    Some marijuana companies exploded onto the scene before quickly fading. These three pot stocks seem unstoppable.

  • Time to Buy the Dip on This Crucial Tech Company

    Across the megatrends of 5G, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles, and others, the common denominator is the requirement for components made of advanced engineered materials. Furthermore, the industry is consolidating, with II-VI being a leader on that front, currently waiting for final approval of its acquisition of Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR). Already down some 30% from all-time highs, II-VI fell another 4% after reporting earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

  • 2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

    As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price targets. Instead, I look for stocks I can hold for at least five years, and preferably longer if my investment thesis remains intact. That being said, price targets can be a good place to find inspiration, and there's no harm in glancing at these figures -- provided you do your own research, too.

  • A Peek Into Warren Buffett’s Second-Quarter Stock Moves

    Berkshire Hathaway was a net seller of just over $1 billion of stocks in the period, following almost $4 billion of net sales in the first quarter.

  • Cathie Wood Loves These 3 Crypto Stocks

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood seems to have taken the investing world by storm. In 2020, Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) outperformed the greater market by nearly 9x -- 149% versus 16% -- and earned her Bloomberg News designation as best stock picker that year. With a focus on disruptive technology, it makes sense that ARK's exchange-traded funds would embrace crypto, but the strong conviction ARK's investments are showing to the sector is still a bit shocking.

  • Should You Buy Intuitive Surgical Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Nearly one year ago, I predicted that Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) was headed for a stock split. Sure enough, last week, the robotic surgical-systems pioneer announced a 3-for-1 stock split is on the way. Intuitive Surgical has split its stock in the past.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to track insider transactions. After all, if insiders are dipping into their own pockets you can imagine it’s because they believe the stock looks compelling. A Harvard study revealed that insider purchases earn “abnormal” returns of more than 6% per year. The authors of the study conclude that insider buyers “have a good feel for near-term developments within their firm.” The advantage of following these insiders isn’t just that they are privy to data wh