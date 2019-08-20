After 50 Years, This Would-Be ‘Ferrari Killer’ Is Back: Say Hello to the New ATS GT

Click here to read the full article.

True connoisseurs of automobiles take years or even decades to acquire their level of discernment, appreciate proper historical content and context, and use these factors as guides for what to purchase. Then they often keep their cars for a good portion of their lives. Their knowledge of a particular marque’s story, its place in the big picture of automotive history, the pecking order of greatness in a manufacturer’s or coachbuilder’s models, and what really makes for exquisite design or engineering goes far beyond performance stats. It’s nuanced and complex, like a sophisticated palate, not merely an “I only drink first-growth Bordeaux” mind-set.

Which is all to say, the ATS GT is a true connoisseur’s car. Its beauty and subtlety are obviously appealing, as is the nameplate’s intriguing backstory. Automobile Turismo e Sport’s impact on the automotive history behind in 1963, when the original ATS road car disrupted the sports and gran truism scene. To put its degree of innovation into perspective, the ATS 2500 GT was the world’s first mid-engine, road-going supercar, beating the Lamborghini Miura to the punch by three years.

The 2500 GT’s story began two years before its debut, when Ferrari was dominating the competition headlines, winning both the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the endurance racing crown with a front-engine TR61, and the Formula 1 Drivers and Constructors championships with the mid-engine 156 F1. One would think those titles would have brought joyful celebration to the hallways of Maranello in late fall 1961. Instead, there was a collective gasp of shock when eight of Ferrari’s top executives and engineers abruptly exited the company en masse. (Whether they were fired, quit or were fired before they could quit is a matter of some hairsplitting.)

This type of rare occurrence is what really has lasting historic impact, deeper than which of today’s numbers cars wins the 0–60 or quarter-mile battle, or which one most recently set the quickest Nürburgring lap. In 12 to 18 months, these “stats cars” are yesterday’s news, while repercussions from events such as Ferrari’s Palace Revolt in 1961 last a decade or more.

ATS was one of that upheaval’s bigger outcomes. Four months after the walkout, exiled engineers Carlo Chiti and Giotto Bizzarrini, sales manager Girolamo Gardini and others rounded up three very wealthy backers (and Ferrari clients): industrialist Giorgio Billi, tin magnate Jaime Ortiz-Patiño and Scuderia Serenissima patron Count Giovanni Volpi. Together, they formed ATS on February 11, 1962. The company’s goal was to out-Ferrari Ferrari on the road and track. While the latter proved to be a pipe dream, the avant-garde 2500 GT was a true landmark machine.

Making its debut in March 1963, the supercar was the brainchild of Chiti and had a centrally mounted all-aluminum 2.5-liter V-8, 5-speed transmission, 150 mph top speed, disc brakes all around, rigid tubular chassis, independent suspension in the front and rear and so much more that it made Ferrari’s, Maserati’s and Aston’s road cars seem antiquated. The elegant coachwork was styled by Franco Scaglione and crafted by Carrozzeria Allemano, the former being as gifted and artistic as any designer. In addition to the 2500 GT, Scaglione’s résumé includes Alfa’s 33 Stradale, BAT (5, 7 and 9), two Sportivas and Sprint Speciale, plus Lamborghini’s 350 GTV and a number of others.

The idea was to promote ATS’s name through F1 and endurance racing, all while making the world’s most advanced road car. In September 1964, a 2500 GT was Road & Track’s cover story. Seasoned journalist Griff Borgeson summed up a spectacular drive and factory visit by observing, “I was haunted by the thought that what Bugatti was noted for in the past was here, brought fully up to date.” In an even more telling statement, he raved that the car’s “truly great performance” came from “brilliant design and not from brute strength.”

But that article’s realistic, glowing appraisal and the handful of 2500 GTs produced that year were insufficient to keep ATS in the game. Unfortunately, there was friction between the shareholders early on—Billi was self-made, Count Volpi an aristocrat—and that discord all but doomed the effort. Count Volpi was the wealthiest and most experienced in the automotive arena, and the first to go; Ortiz-Patiño soon followed him. While Billi was very successful and quite enthusiastic, he did not have the pocketbook or skill set to handle the whole enterprise. Exacerbating matters was the F1 team’s bad luck (a transporter crash, constant failures to cross the finish line and more) that seemed to dog the effort through the 1963 season. Those F1-team maladies soaked up cash and slowed the development and production of the 2500 GT.