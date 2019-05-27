Books about the moon can help get you in the proper mood to see the “Destination Moon” exhibit at Seattle’s Museum of Flight. (GeekWire Photo / Alan Boyle)

In the 50 years since Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong left humanity’s first bootprint on the moon, that “one small step” has launched one giant load of books.

Basketfuls of books about space are now hitting store shelves — not only to mark the golden anniversary of that first moon landing, but also to provide the context for a renewed focus on lunar exploration.

Whether you’re looking for an Apollo book you can read to your kids, an award-winning sci-fi novel about alternate space history, or up-to-date management tips gleaned from the early space effort, we’ve got you covered. Here are 18 recently published (or updated) books that are well-suited for this year’s summer of space, plus a couple of bonus picks.

All about Apollo

Nonfiction authors have been recounting the tale of America’s moonshots since “Of a Fire on the Moon” and “The Right Stuff,” but these books bring fresh perspective to the decades-old saga. We’ve also included a couple of classics that are getting fresh exposure for the 50th anniversary.

American Moonshot: John F. Kennedy and the Great Space Race: Why did we choose to go to the moon? Historian Douglas Brinkley tells the story of the space race with President Kennedy at its center. The focus isn’t so much on the astronauts’ “right stuff,” but on the politics that motivated the moonshots — yielding insights that could apply to the current space policy debate as well.

“Apollo: A Graphic Guide to Mankind’s Greatest Mission.” (Abrams Image) More

Apollo: A Graphic Guide to Mankind’s Greatest Mission: In this compact volume, designer Zack Scott provides a visual tour of the Apollo missions in muted shades of brown and blue, black and gray. It’s chock-full of facts and figures, plus infographics that give you a better sense of where America’s moon explorers went, and how they got there. Bonus pick: There’s also a graphic novel about the first moon mission, titled “Apollo.”

First on the Moon: The Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Experience: Looking for an Apollo coffee-table book that’s more than just pretty pictures? Rod Pyle combines the iconic images of the Space Age with facsimiles of historic documents (including the statement that President Richard Nixon would have issued if the Apollo 11 astronauts didn’t survive). Pyle weaves a narrative that takes the Apollo 11 story up to the present, supplemented by moonwalker Buzz Aldrin’s foreword.

One Giant Leap: The Impossible Mission That Flew Us to the Moon: Charles Fishman’s take on the Apollo tale devotes a healthy share of the spotlight to the social context for the first mission to the moon, and the folks behind the scenes who made the “impossible mission” possible. Fishman will talk about his book and Apollo 11 at Town Hall Seattle at 7:30 p.m. June 28.

Rocket Men: The Daring Odyssey of Apollo 8 and the Astronauts Who Made Man’s First Journey to the Moon: We’re already past the 50th anniversary of 1968’s round-the-moon voyage, but it’s still worth taking note of Robert Kurson’s book, which has just come out in paperback. Apollo 8 was arguably the mission that put America on track to win the Space Race. The tale isn’t as well-known as the Apollo 11 saga, however, and that unfamiliarity adds to the novelistic appeal of “Rocket Men.”

Shoot for the Moon: The Space Race and the Extraordinary Voyage of Apollo 11: If you’re looking for inside stories about the buildup and execution of the Apollo 11 mission, Wild West historian James Donovan brings the goods. “Shoot for the Moon” scored a priceless book blurb from none other than Apollo 11 command module pilot Mike Collins, who said, “This is the best book on Apollo that I have ever read.”

Carrying the Fire: An Astronaut’s Journeys: I’m assuming that Collins was too modest to tout his Apollo-centric autobiography, “Carrying the Fire,” which was first published in 1974 and is being reissued with an updated preface for Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary. Bonus picks: For previously published perspectives on Apollo, check out “First Man,” James R. Hansen’s biography of Neil Armstrong; “No Dream Is Too High,” Buzz Aldrin’s latest memoir; and “A Man on the Moon,” Andrew Chaikin’s classic history of Project Apollo (with a new 50th-anniversary afterword).