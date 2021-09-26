50 years of "The Price Is Right"
Since 1972, CBS' "The Price Is Right" has been giving Average Joes everywhere a chance to win big. And for the last 15 years, another Average Joe, comedian Drew Carey, has won big, stepping into Bob Barker's shoes as host of a TV institution. Carey talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about his journey from Marine Corps Reservist to standup comic and sitcom star to game show royalty.