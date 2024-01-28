50 years of ‘Robin Sage’: Warfare test for U.S. Special Forces continues across North Carolina — mountains to coast

Special Forces candidates engage the enemy in Badin, North Carolina. The students are assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School engage enemy role players during the final phase of field training known as Robin Sage in central North Carolina, April 26, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — During the past nearly 10 days as North Carolina has dealt with arctic brittle cold, snow in the mountains, torrential rain and above-normal warmth, so too have dozens of U.S. Special Forces candidates from Fort Liberty while they continue their warfare test across the state — including areas around Raleigh and Fayetteville.

Now, 2024 marks 50 years since the Green Beret wargame was first called Robin Sage in 1974 — although a test without such a name dates back to the 1950s.

Robin Sage, the nearly two-week special field “final exam” for would-be Green Berets continues through February 1 as the candidates work with guerrilla fighters in the “unconventional warfare exercise.”

Although Special Forces candidates bond throughout a year or more of qualification training, Robin Sage is the first time candidates from across the Special Forces specialties – medical, engineer, weapons, communications and officers – come together to form one Operational Detachment.

‘Robin Sage’ warfare exercise for US Special Forces starts next week across 26 North Carolina counties

Residents in some North Carolina counties can sometimes hear gunfire and see occasional flares, according to a news release from officials at Fort Liberty.

Special Forces candidates assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School hike through woods near Raeford, North Carolina during the final phase of field training known as Robin Sage in central North Carolina, January 23, 2022.(U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

During the rough weeks of the fictional guerrilla war, the students plan, rehearse and execute their final missions in realistic training under the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School.

Any gunfire heard is blanks as the Special Forces students put their training to the test in the wargame nation called Pineland – with the test that began on January 19.

Throughout the exercise, Special Forces candidates and Robin Sage role-players conduct warfare training missions such as controlled assaults — and also live, eat and sleep in these civilian areas and other very remote spots.

Special Forces candidates assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School assault enemy role players in Rockingham, North Carolina as they take part in the final phase of field training known as Robin Sage in central North Carolina, September 28, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

“Military service members from units across Fort Liberty will also support the exercise. These military members act as realistic opposing forces and guerrilla freedom fighters, also known as Pineland’s resistance movement,” a news release said before the winter 2024 operation began.

In the past, soldiers being tested said the role-players enhanced the realism of the training.

In some cases, guerillas directed by the the Special Forces students respond to the enemy gunfire, return fire and maneuver through firefights. They also dodge gunfire while coordinating tactics before searching for downed enemies.

Enemy role players in Rockingham, North Carolina defend a vehicle and building while training with Special Forces candidates assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School during the final phase of field training known as Robin Sage in central North Carolina, September 28, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

This winter, like last fall, Carter County in Tennessee is included in the areas for the testing.

In North Carolina, the counties involved stretch from Avery County deep in the mountains to Brunswick County at the beach in the far southeast, adjacent to South Carolina.

The following North Carolina counties are also part of the exercise: Alamance, Anson, Bladen, Cabarrus, Chatham, Columbus, Cumberland, Davidson, Duplin, Guilford, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rowan, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Union, and Wake.

Also included are the South Carolina counties of Chesterfield, Dillon and Marlboro.

