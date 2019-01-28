50 years after the Santa Barbara oil spill: How the catastrophe sparked a modern environmental movement

Jan. 28, 2019, marks 50 years since the pristine shores and Pacific waters of Santa Barbara, California, were blemished and blackened by an estimated 3 million gallons of crude oil that spewed out for months from a platform off the coast, forming an oil slick 35 miles long down the coastline across 800 square miles of ocean .

The blown-out oil well resulted in what was the largest oil spill in United States history at that time. The disaster killed thousands of marine animals as well as approximately 3,700 birds , according to the California Department of Fish and Game.

"If you've got a blowout, it isn't just contained in a small area of land," said Tyson Slocum, director of Public Citizen's Energy Program. The nonprofit organization focuses on the inadequacy of current environmental and taxpayer provisions in U.S. offshore drilling policies.

"The oil quickly disperses over large geographic areas, thereby exacerbating the environmental impact," Slocum told AccuWeather.



Millions of Americans watched in horror as shocking images of oil-drenched sea birds, elephant seals, dolphins and other animals, some clinging to life and others already dead, played out during extensive news coverage on analog television sets across the country.

"Humans are a visually oriented species, so we need to see images of things to often move us to respond or take action," Slocum said. "The images of the massive oil contamination along the California coast was something that was very stunning to people."

The shock and alarm resulting from the catastrophe, along with the incident of the oil slick that caught fire on the Cuyahoga River five months later in Cleveland, Ohio, helped galvanize support for the birth of the modern environmental movement, culminating into what eventually became the first Earth Day in 1970.

The catastrophic spill

Workers on Platform A, an offshore oil rig owned and operated by El Segundo, California-based petroleum company Union Oil (known today as Unocal), were removing the drill pipe from a freshly bored well when "highly pressurized gas and oil leaked into the water through faults and fractures in the upper layer of the ocean floor," according to Pacific Standard.

The powerful explosion cracked the sea floor in five places, the Los Angeles Times reported, polluting the Pacific Ocean with crude oil at a rate of 1,000 gallons per hour.

Union Oil had not taken proper safety precautions, which led to the blowout. The U.S. Geological Survey had granted the company a waiver that allowed construction of a protective casing around the drilling hole; however, the casing did not meet federal minimum requirements at that time, falling 61 feet short of them.

"They capped it, cemented it and then it started leaking in other places," said Kathleen Rogers, president of Earth Day Network. About 100,000 barrels of oil leaked into the ocean.



