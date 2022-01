Associated Press

In Comachuen, a Purepecha Indigenous community of about 10,000 inhabitants nestled high in the pine-clad mountains of the western state of Michoacan, the whole town survives because of the money sent home by migrants working in the United States. The money has allowed their families to remain in Comachuen rather than moving to other parts of Mexico for work. The traditional textiles, woodworking and construction live on, largely because such enterprises are funded by migrants who send money home to build houses here.