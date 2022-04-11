$500,000 bond set for Miamisburg shooting suspect; police unveil details of how suspect was found

A judge set bond at $500,000 for the suspected shooter charged with the death of a Miamisburg man last week.

Tony L. Smith Jr., 27, of Miamisburg is charged with 14 felony counts related to the shooting death of Dylan Judd, 28.

Judd was found face down with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the back of his head when police arrived at the house in the 1100 block of East Pearl Street last Wednesday.

Judd’s girlfriend had been texting with him that morning and went home to check on him after he stopped responding to texts, according to court records.

“He’s got a gash on his head, he’s bleeding,” the woman said.

Miamisburg Police ended up searching for nearby surveillance video from neighboring homes and were able to find a camera that showed a man wearing a red sweatshirt, camouflage pants, grey colored shoes and a black book bag. The man, later identified as Smith, was seen about an hour later exiting the backyard of the home.

Smith grabbed a bicycle he had dropped nearby and rode it away from the area, according to court records. The same man then dropped the bicycle and went to the CVS store on North 12th Street, where he entered the store and added money to an electronic money application, police said.

The next day, around 1:30 p.m., investigators had returned to the 1200 block of East Central Avenue looking for any evidence from the shooting and a person matching Smith’s description was spotted near Walgreens.

“Tony had an odor of raw Marijuana on his person or his book bag,” police said. “Tony gave consent to search his bookbag at which time, a bag of suspected Marijuana, a white Xbox game system, a ‘Nector collector’ smoking device and cash was located inside.”

There was also evidence of suspected blood inside the bookbag, police said.

“Tony ultimately admitted to being the person captured in the surveillance footage from the neighboring residence,” officers said in court documents.

Police were also able to determine a revolver had been stolen from the victim’s residence, however the gun has not been recovered.