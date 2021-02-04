500,000 fewer Scots 'would have been vaccinated under EU scheme backed by SNP'

Simon Johnson
Derek Fraser from Edinburgh receives an injection of a coronavirus vaccine from military doctor Captain Robert Reid from 3 Medical Regiment who are assisting with the vaccination programme at the Royal Highland Showground near Edinburgh - PA
Half a million fewer Scots would have been vaccinated by now if the UK Government had followed the SNP's demand to join the EU's botched vaccine scheme, according to an analysis published as Nicola Sturgeon staged a "deeply humiliating" climb-down.

The Tories said 174,826 vaccines would have been administered in Scotland, based on the average roll-out rate across the EU of only 3.2 doses per 100 people.

This compares with the 694,347 Scots who had received their first dose, a difference of 519,521 people.

Ms Sturgeon admitted it was "really good" that the UK had secured such large supplies, with her government being handed a population share of around a million doses so far.

The First Minister insisted it was "slightly over-simplistic" to argue this demonstrated the benefits of Brexit, claiming the UK could have opted out of the EU scheme while still a member state.

But Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, highlighted how a series of Ms Sturgeon's ministers demanded the UK sign up to the EU's vaccine procurement plan last year and expressed outrage when Boris Johnson refused.

Mike Russell, the Constitution Secretary, warned at the time: "This idiotic refusal is all about Brexit and nothing to do with the pandemic. It will cost lives."

Kevin Stewart, the Housing Minister, said: "This lunacy shows how ideological, inept and irresponsible the Brexiteer buffoons are."

Maree Todd, the Children's Minister, sarcastically tweeted: "Of course any drug company in the world who wants to sell a vaccine will definitely come to our relatively tiny market first. Of course they will." The decision was also publicly opposed by a series of SNP MPs.

Instead, the UK Government arranged for British-based AstraZeneca to partner Oxford University to develop the vaccine last year and took the gamble of pouring tens of millions of pounds of taxpayers' money into setting up a production line before there was any proof that the vaccine would work.

Mr Johnson also put Kate Bingham, a life sciences venture capitalist, in charge of the UK's Vaccine Taskforce (VTF) and gave her wide discretion to speed up the process and lay steep bets on vaccine candidates.

The VTF bought doses early from seven different candidates and has now secured deals for 407 million doses, enough to vaccinate the population many times over.

According to a VTF report, joining the EU's procurement bloc would have barred the UK from making outside negotiations.

The EU was months behind in signing its own deals with AstraZeneca and German company Pfizer and is now suffering severe shortages amid production problems on the Continent.

Both the UK Government and AstraZeneca last week insisted the drugs giant's contract with the UK – signed three months before the EU deal – made clear that British plants could only be used for exports once Britain's order of 100 million doses had been fulfilled.

Mr Ross said: "The First Minister's laughable attempt today at spinning the UK's success as 'too simplistic' and a 'narrow point' are just another example of how petty the SNP have been at acknowledging the benefits of being in the UK, not the EU scheme."

He added: "The SNP have now been forced into a deeply humiliating climb-down. Even diehard nationalists can't dispute the huge benefits of being part of the UK's vaccine scheme."

Ms Sturgeon told Good Morning Britain: "I think it’s really good that the UK has managed to procure as much vaccine and that the UK as a whole is getting ahead in terms of vaccine.

“We all have an interest in seeing all countries get the populations vaccinated because this is a global pandemic but I think the UK is in a very strong position."

