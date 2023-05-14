$500,000 in merchandise destroyed in fire at Walmart, now arrest is made, SC police say

The Columbia Police Department said it arrested a 37-year-old man Thursday for intentionally setting a fire at a Walmart Supercenter.

Laurence Blocker was charged with second-degree arson, police said after releasing surveillance photos of the Columbia resident hours after Thursday’s fire.

Both the store and $500,000 of merchandise were damaged in the fire, Columbia officials said.

A fire that damaged a Walmart is under investigation, the Columbia Fire Department said.

It was about 10:15 a.m. when firefighters responded to the store on Garners Ferry Road, the Columbia Fire Department said. That’s in an area densely packed with retail businesses, hotels and restaurants near Exit 9 on Interstate 77.

Firefighters found smoke throughout the main area of the store, the fire department said.

The fire was quickly brought under control, according to the fire department. Information about where in the store the fire was primarily located was not available. But photos from inside the store showed burnt objects and standing water in the aisles of the Walmart.

Everyone who was inside the store at the time made it out safely and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.

A fire that damaged a Walmart is under investigation, the Columbia Fire Department said.

Sunday was the first day the Walmart partially reopened since Thursday’s fire, according to a store official. The groceries area of the Walmart is open to customers, but other departments, including the pharmacy, are limited to curbside pickup.

Blocker was denied bond and is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, jail records show. He’s scheduled to return to court on June 23, according to Richland County judicial records.

This is not the first time Blocker has been arrested in Richland County.

In December 2021, Blocker was charged with second-degree burglary. He pleaded guilty to the charge in 2022, court records show.

Prior to that, Blocker pleaded guilty to common law, strong arm robbery in 2014, as well as domestic violence and breach of peace in 2016, according to court records.