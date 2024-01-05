$500,000 Powerball ticket sold at this metro Phoenix gas station

The Arizona Lottery announced a winning Powerball ticket worth $500,080 was sold on Wednesday in Apache Junction.

The winning numbers were 30, 31, 38, 48, 68, and Powerball 8 with a Power Play of 10X.

The winning ticket was sold at the TBVI In the Zone gas station near Signal Butte Road and Main Street in Apache Junction.

The winner of the ticket purchased the $1 Power Play add-on that multiplies a Powerball prize 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 times.

The ticket has not yet been claimed.

While originally the prize amounted to $50,000, this player utilized the Power Play option, which increased their winnings to $500,080," said Arizona Lottery spokesperson Imani Keith.

Players only had a chance to receive the Power Play 10-time multiplier when the jackpot is under $150 million or less.

"Congratulations to the lucky winner!" added Kieth.

These unclaimed lottery tickets are about to expire

The Arizona Lottery had several other unclaimed tickets set to expire in the coming weeks.

A Fantasy 5 Jackpot worth $146,000 was sold at the QuikTrip near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road on July 18, 2023, and was set to expire on Jan. 14. The winning numbers were 13, 17, 24, 31 and 32.

A Powerball jackpot worth $50,000 was sold in Tucson on July 19, 2023, at the QuikTrip near Tucson Boulevard and Irvington Road. It was set to expire on Jan. 15. The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and Powerball 24.

Another Powerball worth the same amount was sold on August 5, 2023, at the Los Altos Ranch Market near Southern and Central Avenues in Phoenix. It was set to expire on Feb. 1. The winning numbers were 18, 42, 44, 62, 65 and Powerball 23.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Powerball ticket worth $500,000 sold at Apache Junction gas station