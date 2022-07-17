500 cadet and 1000 young army classes opened for enrollment in Russias Belgorod Oblast Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — SUNDAY, 17 JULY 2022, 17:44

In Russia, the scale of military training for children is expanding. In Belgorod Oblast alone, 500 cadet and about 1000 young army classes have opened for enrollment.

Source: General Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry Of Defence Of Ukraine

Quote: "500 cadet classes and about 1,000 young army classes have been opened in Belgorod and the Belgorod region.

Also in Belgorod, Russia, on the basis of the local Voluntary Society for Assistance to the Army, Air Force, and Navy branch, primary military training courses have been opened for those who want to serve in the army but do not have the relevant experience. Graduates of the courses are encouraged to sign a contract with the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation."

Details: The General Directorate of Intelligence also reports that the practice of illegal adoption of children from Donbas by Russian families has not stopped.

On 14 July, the governor of Moscow Oblast Andrey Vorobiov announced the completion of a procedure "transferring 9 children from the ‘DPR’ to the care of families from Moscow Oblast."