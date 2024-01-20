500+ candles: North Canton senior center celebrates 5 centenarians

North Canton Mayor Stephan Wilder fastens a veterans pin from the Stark County Veterans Commission on Helen Blocker on Friday for her service in WWII. Blocker was among five North Canton residents celebrating their 100th or older birthday.

NORTH CANTON − In 1924, Calvin Coolidge was president, Prohibition was four years old and the decade was still roaring.

A four-piece men's suit from Vicary's department store in downtown Canton could be had for about $25. A dozen eggs from the grocery store cost 32 cents.

It's a long time ago but five residents of the Danbury Sanctuary Grande were around in 1924.

Five residents at Danbury Sanctuary Grande are celebrating turning 100 or older. They are Philip Alonzo, Helen Blocker, Paul Miller, Lillian Smith, and Juanita Woods.

And they celebrated their 100+ birthdays with a party on Friday.

More: What's in store for 2024 in North Canton? Construction along North Main Street

Philip Alonzo, Paul Miller and Lillian Smith all turn 100 this year. Juanita Woods will be 101, and Helen Blocker will turn 103.

"We've only had one other resident who was 100," said Executive Director Alicia Hoffman said. "We're very excited. It's a remarkable milestone."

Mayor Stephan Wilder, who gave each celebrant a mayoral proclamation and personalized letter, informed the guests of honor that they've outlived 18 presidents.

"Outside of performing a marriage, which I have done as mayor, being here is probably the highlight of my career," he said.

Meet the five North Canton residents turning 100 or older

Alonzo, born on Jan. 26, 1924, is a retired engineer, music aficionado and the longest-standing member of the Arrowhead Golf Club, playing every day for 80 years.

Philip Alonzo

Woods, who was born on Sept. 3, 1923, was a church choir director for 35 years and performed with the Canton Civic Opera.

Juanita Woods

Blocker, the eldest of the group, was born on Sept. 8, 1921. As a young woman, she served during World War II as an Army nurse who rose to the rank of lieutenant. Wilder, a Navy veteran, gave her a salute and veteran's pin.

Helen Blocker

Lillian Smith will turn 100 on March 26. An avid golfer, she's a retired high school teacher.

Lillian Smith

Retired journalist and Army veteran Paul Miller will celebrate his official birthday on Feb. 7. He, too, received a salute and pin from the mayor.

Paul Miller

Dinner and a large blue-and-white sheet cake capped off the festivities.

Five residents at Danbury Sanctuary Grande are celebrating turning 100 or older. They are Philip Alonzo, Helen Blocker, Paul Miller, Lillian Smith, and Juanita Woods.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: 500 Candles: Party at Danbury for 5 North Canton centenarians