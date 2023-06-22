500 grams of cocaine seized, arrests made

Jun. 21—Two Odessa men were arrested on drug charges Tuesday after detectives found roughly 500 grams of cocaine in a home within 1,000 feet of Edward Burleson Elementary School.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, detectives with the intelligence unit executed a narcotics search warrant on a home on Paradise Avenue Wednesday and found the cocaine in the master bedroom's bathroom.

Juan Antonio Cardenas told detectives the master bedroom was his and all of the cocaine was his, the report stated.

He was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison. He is being held in the Ector County jail on a U.S. Marshal's hold and a $15,000 surety bond.

According to the report, Francisco Javier Cardenas, who had one gram of cocaine in his pocket, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. He remained in the Ector County jail Wednesday on a $25,000 surety bond.