$500 or lower tax rate? / Governor, Monroe GOP lawmakers differ on helping residents

Gretchen Whitmer

While Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recommended a plan to send $500 to working families to help in a difficult economy, Republican lawmakers, including those serving Monroe County, say a tax relief makes more sense.

Whitmer's proposal, called MI Tax Rebate Right Now, involves sending $500 to working families from the state’s budget surplus.

“From Macomb to Marquette, Michiganders are facing rising prices on food, gas, and other everyday expenses,” Whitmer wrote in her statement. “While the causes are varied, from the invasion of Ukraine by Russia to ongoing supply chain challenges caused by the pandemic, the pain being felt by people is tangible.

"Let’s take advantage of our additional revenue to put money in people’s pockets and deliver real relief right now… Michiganders are counting on us to work together to provide real relief right now, so they can pay the bills and put food on the table. Let’s draw on the grit and determination our working families show every day and let’s get it done.”

But GOP lawmakers instead proposed a $2.5 billion tax relief plan. The following are statements made by legislators serving Monroe County and its region.

TC Clements

State Rep. TC Clements, R-Temperance

The legislature’s $2.5 billion tax relief plan, made possible by a large surplus of state revenue, would save taxpayers by cutting the income tax rate and boost savings for individuals, working families, seniors and veterans. The new plan follows previous vetoes from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who rejected bipartisan efforts to lower the income tax and pause the state’s motor fuel tax.

“People are stumbling in this rocky economic terrain, and rising prices obstruct the path to economic stability for many of my Monroe County neighbors,” Clements said. “Reducing taxes will help families put food on the table and keep the car running.”

The plan would lower the individual income tax rate across the board from 4.25% to 4% and increase the personal income tax exemption by $1,800. Seniors age 67 and older who may currently deduct $20,000 of income individually or $40,000 jointly would be eligible for an increase of $1,800 or $3,600, respectively, with future increases automatically adjusted for inflation.

Story continues

Families would be eligible for a $500 nonrefundable tax credit for each dependent 18 years old or younger. The state Earned Income Tax Credit, which offers savings for lower-income families and individuals, would be increased from 6% to 20% of eligible income — a change the governor has previously supported.

Under state law, a veteran with a permanent and total disability resulting from military service is exempted from paying property tax on their home. The plan would also apply this exemption to an eligible veteran’s surviving spouse. Veterans with a disability determined to be between 50% and 100% would be eligible for a property tax credit up to $2,000. Finally, the state would pay local governments to prevent lost revenue from the veteran exemptions.

The bulk of the tax plan, contained in House Bill 4568, passed the Senate and House of Representatives and now advances to the governor for consideration.

State Rep. Joe Bellino

State Rep. Joe Bellino, R-Monroe

"The governor's plan is an attempt at a cure-all that just doesn’t work. I find it ironic that she has cried foul over previous GOP plans “not doing enough” when that’s exactly the case with her proposal.

The legislature’s plan helps everyone, especially seniors and low income families who need it most. Inflation is wreaking havoc on working class families across the country, and the governor can either come to the table and help us fix it, or she can keep playing politics and using the veto like a weapon."

Darrin Camilleri

State Rep. Darrin Camilleri, D-Brownstown

In response to the Michigan House of Representatives vote on a more than $2.5 billion tax relief bill, Camilleri issued the following statement:

“As we have all felt the rising costs of daily goods and services across the state, I voted yes on tax relief for Michiganders today. We need relief and this was the only plan in front of the legislature at this time.

However, I think the better idea is the governor’s $500 MI Tax Rebate Right Now plan, and I’m calling on Republicans in the State House and Senate to give us a chance to vote on this plan and give families this relief.”

Sen. Dale Zorn

State Sen. Dale Zorn, R-Onsted

“The state is sitting on a surplus of funds... Responsible, efficient use of taxpayer dollars has put us in a position where we can afford to provide tax relief, and there’s no better time than now when folks are struggling with the skyrocketing costs of everyday items.”

The MI Family Inflation Relief Plan would help every Michigander by lowering the state’s income tax to 4% and increasing the personal income tax deduction by $1,800. It would also support Michigan families by creating a $500 tax credit for each child under the age of 19 and seeks to help reduce the significant burden inflation has caused to lower-income families by increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit.

“This legislation lets Michigan workers keep more of their hard-earned money, gets government out of the pockets of seniors who spent a lifetime building their savings and provides help to families across the state who are struggling to make ends meet,” Zorn said. “I was proud to support this legislation today and I hope the governor will finally get on board and hear the calls for help coming from every corner of the state.”

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: $500 or lower tax rate? / Governor, Monroe GOP lawmakers differ on helping residents