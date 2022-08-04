How 500 pounds of lamb barbacoa is cooked every weekend in Texcoco, Mexico

Associated Press

The Sydney apartment where the bodies of two Saudi sisters were found in June is back on the rental market with a real estate ad advising their deaths were “not a random crime and will not be a potential risk for the community.” Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and her 23-year-old sister Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, were found dead June 7 in separate bedrooms of the apartment in the southwest suburb of Canterbury. An online ad said the apartment had been designated a crime scene and the mysterious deaths remained under police investigation.