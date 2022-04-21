500 pounds of marijuana block highway after 3-vehicle crash, Missouri cops say

Around 500 pounds of marijuana spilled out of a pickup truck and across three lanes of a Missouri highway after a 3-vehicle collision on Wednesday, April 20, according to state police.

The crash happened around 7 a.m., when a semi-truck driver took evasive action to avoid a previous crash along Interstate 70, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

At that moment, a pickup truck “lost control” and crashed into the back of the semi. Another semi then slammed into the back of the pickup, police said.

The pickup was totaled and its cargo, 500 pounds of marijuana, was thrown onto the interstate.

“You don’t see this every day, but it is 4/20,” MSHP said in a twitter post.

Two men and a woman were in the pickup truck, according to police. The men were arrested on charges of first degree drug trafficking.

“Luckily, nobody was seriously injured,” police said.

