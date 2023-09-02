‘$500 — Ukrainian drone, $3 million — Russia’s most advanced tank, a skilled operator’s hands — priceless’

Ukraine showed why Russia is hesitant to deploy its most advanced military hardware in Ukraine

Ukraine showed why Russia is hesitant to deploy its most advanced military hardware in Ukraine in a viral video posted on Facebook by the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi on Sep. 1.

The video shows two Ukrainian FPV kamikaze drones taking turns striking a Russian T-90 Proryv tank — Russia’s most advanced — and reducing it to a pile of scrap metal.

Sounding like Mastercard’s former “Priceless” advertising campaign, the military captioned the video like this:

"The estimated value of the newest Russian (T-90 Proryv) tank is approximately $3,000,000. A small Ukrainian FPV drone is only $500. The skilled operator's hands are priceless."

