‘$500 — Ukrainian drone, $3 million — Russia’s most advanced tank, a skilled operator’s hands — priceless’
Ukraine showed why Russia is hesitant to deploy its most advanced military hardware in Ukraine in a viral video posted on Facebook by the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi on Sep. 1.
The video shows two Ukrainian FPV kamikaze drones taking turns striking a Russian T-90 Proryv tank — Russia’s most advanced — and reducing it to a pile of scrap metal.
Read also: Russian forces destroy own tank, pass it off as Ukrainian loss
Sounding like Mastercard’s former “Priceless” advertising campaign, the military captioned the video like this:
"The estimated value of the newest Russian (T-90 Proryv) tank is approximately $3,000,000. A small Ukrainian FPV drone is only $500. The skilled operator's hands are priceless."
Read also: Ukrainian army takes Russian drone launch site in occupied Luhansk Oblast – video
We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine