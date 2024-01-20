500 Walsh students take part in community service projects on MLK Jr. Day

Walsh University students took part in a Day of Service in observance of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

NORTH CANTON − About 500 Walsh University students fanned out this week across Stark County for "A Day of Service" in celebration of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and Human Dignity Week.

This year marks the 15th that the school has sponsored the event.

During the Civil Rights movement, college students played an integral part in strategy. It included the Rev. Jim Lawson, a Massillonian who invited King to Memphis in 1968, and Charles McDew, a founding member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.

Lawson was the keynote speaker for this year's Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Mayor's Breakfast sponsored by the Canton MLK Commission.

Walsh University students completed a variety of projects during their Day of Service in celebration of this year's Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

See video of King in Canton https://www.cantonrep.com/story/news/politics/2018/01/15/video-martin-luther-king-jr/16247915007/

Walsh student volunteers, including athletes, took up a variety of tasks at the House of Loreto, North Canton YMCA, StarkFresh, North Canton Public Library, Canton YMCA, Refuge of Hope, the Boys & Girls Club, the SAM Center, Windsor Medical, the GentleBrook Sportsplex, Gigi's Playhouse, the Hoover Historical Center, the Canton/Akron Force soccer facility and on Walsh's campus.

Community service is an important part of the university's curriculum, chiefly through its Blouin Scholars study program.

Walsh University student volunteers included athletes who took part in their Day of Service in this year's Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

As part of MLK Day and Human Dignity Week, students were also presented with an opportunity to participate in an essay contest with a record number of submissions this year, 40 compared to an average of 15 in recent years. . With the help of the Office of Philanthropy, Walsh received funding from an anonymous donor and was able to increase first place prize from $500 to $1,000 and provide for the first time, non-renewable scholarships for $500 to both the second-place and third-place winners:

∎1st place: Aiden Satterfield

∎2nd place: Nathan Sabo

∎3rd place: Alisha Khatri

Reach Charita at 330-580-8313 or charita.goshay@cantonrep.com. On Twitter: @cgoshayREP.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Walsh students take part in community service on MLK Jr. Day