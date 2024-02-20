$500K grant initiative to help Alachua County students build 'social and emotional skills'

Nearly half a million dollars has been awarded to the Education Foundation of Alachua County to contribute to the support of Alachua County Public School District (ACPS) students.

The one-time contribution, awarded through the Resiliency in the Community initiative, will help launch four initiatives that will connect kindergarden through 12th grade students to resiliency factors aligned with Florida's current State Academic Standards related to health education.

"If a kid is having trouble focusing or having behavioral issues, they're making it hard for themselves to learn and hard for the kids around them to learn," said Jayne Moraski, executive director of the Education Foundation of Alachua County. "I know our teachers are working really hard to make sure they can reinforce positive behavior and make it so that it's a great learning environment for everyone and these are just pieces in that puzzle to try and make that happen. And we're happy to be a part of it and, really, there are some amazing things happening in Alachua County Public Schools today."

A press release defines resiliency as “the ability to work through adversity, and these initiatives help students build their social and emotional skills."

The initiatives to support resiliency in students, described in a press release, are:

1. Positive Behavior Intervention and Support (PBIS) program at Westwood Middle School including a Family Night to be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the school's cafeteria.

"This school submitted a grant request to us and then we transferred it into this resiliency program because it was such a great fit," Moraski said. "They had a lot of data showing that what they were doing was working to improve student positive behaviors."

Families will listen and engage in activities that teach, review and recognize school expectations, and parents will be provided information to support their children. Prior to the family night, RTC funds were also used to implement a faculty book study focusing on restoring teacher-student relationships using resiliency skills.

2. Behavioral paraprofessionals to support students. Hiring additional paraprofessionals will provide much needed support for students by giving them time to “reset”, listening to them, coaching them and providing strategies to self-manage in class. Up to 10 schools will hire paraprofessionals or provide training for teachers to increase positive student behavior.

Moraski said the district chose schools with a need for additional paraprofessionals — specifically ones implementing calm rooms, or decompression spaces for students. This will be especially helpful in schools with calm rooms, she said, because paraprofessionals can staff the calm rooms and provide additional behavioral support.

3. “Student Positive Communication Webinars” for teens in the Take Stock in Children program and webinars in partnership with the ACPS Parent Academy.

University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF IFAS) character building communication modules for “9 Skills for Talking about Money” and Relationship Smarts 3.0 for Teens will build resiliency factors that include personal finance and communication skills. This is through the Family, Youth and Community Sciences (FYCS) department at IFAS.

"A lot of employers mentioned that teens lacked soft skills and this was one way to help them overcome that and help them build the ability to communicate and advocate for themselves — whether it's talking about money or just communicating with other people that you are having to deal with through work, through life," said Moraski.

She also said this program is only available to students in the Take Stock in Children Program, a mentoring and scholarship program by the foundation. There are about 260 students in the program ranging from grades 7-12.

4. College tours to build academic goals. Hundreds of ACPS students will take part in the ACPS College Tour Initiative — a district-wide series of field trips to college campuses, with a new wellness and resiliency focus. These interactive tours explain the collegiate student experience, including student life, program offerings, scholarships and available mental health resources.

The target population is first-generation college students, and students eligible for free or reduced lunch.

The district's website says the tours will visit eight top colleges in the state and are open to 10th and 11th grade students. Moraski said there are four different trips to colleges around the state, including Florida State University, Florida A&M University, Santa Fe College, University of Florida, Embry Riddle and Bethune-Cookman University.

The mission of the foundation is to invest in public schools, teachers and students, Moraski said. Other initiatives by the group include providing about $130,000 a year for teacher professional development and classroom projects — usually $2,000-5,000 per teacher — through the Catalyst for Change grant program and senior scholarships also totaling around $130,000 a year.

The contribution from Resiliency in the Community (RTC) is federal funding and was awarded through the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations.

