$500K worth of property including 700-pound safe stolen from Canton auto body shop

Surveillance video shows a group of thieves burglarizing a business in Canton.

“We’ve been here for over 30 years in Canton, we’ve never seen this in my life,” said Elias Dellaleh, who owns Canton Auto Service and Auto Body on Washington Street.

He says it’s been three weeks since the group of thieves broke in and stole 80% of his tools, his most expensive cars for sale, dealer plates, car titles and a lot of cash.

Dellaleh estimates more than half a million dollars’ worth of stuff was stolen, not including his cash.

“They were switching cars in the shop, deciding which ones to take,” said Dellaleh. “They also stole keys that the cars are still here, they took the keys with them.”

Dellaleh says the suspects even stole a 700-pound safe with his valuables inside, and police just recovered the safe from a river in Providence.

“They walked in through this building, that’s where they did all their theft, they had the door open, cars in and out, they were stealing whatever they want, they were taking their sweet time,” said Dellaleh.

He says the suspects parked right on the main street and spent an hour burglarizing the shop.

Dellaleh says he’s upset no one noticed the crime happening, and he’s hoping police catch this group of criminals soon.

“How do I know they’re not going to come back, rob me again, for all I know they’re going to hurt me,” said Dellaleh.

He believes the crew may be responsible for other similar crime sprees in the area.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW