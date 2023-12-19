$50K Powerball ticket sold in Metairie

TechCrunch

Metafuels sets out to change the landscape of sustainable jet fuel, and has just picked up an $8 million suitcase from baggage carousel 3 at its local ZRH. Sure, it sounds a little like a French press or maybe a boomerang, but the company has a couple of tricks up its sleeve, creating sustainable aviation fuel made using renewable electricity -- eSAF, among friends. The company is focusing on jet fuel as its primary output, buying a ticket to make jet fuel conforming to aviation standards.