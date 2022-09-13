$50k raised for deputies' families, community rallies around sheriff's office

Sep. 13—Since the killing of two Cobb sheriff's office deputies Thursday, approximately $53,000 has been raised for the deputies' families as of Monday afternoon, according to Robert Haley, executive director of the Cobb County Sheriff's Foundation.

"The support from the community and around the state, as well as around the nation... I've gotten calls from Pomona, California, I got a call from New Jersey, so the support for the deputies for this tragedy is overwhelming," Haley told the MDJ.

The foundation is a nonprofit set up last year to serve as an advocate for the sheriff's office, with a focus on community engagement.

Cobb sheriff's deputies Jonathan Koleski, 42, and Marshall Ervin Jr., 38, were killed while attempting to serve a warrant in a west Cobb subdivision. Two suspects were arrested after a brief standoff and remain in custody.

Before fundraising for the families began, the foundation had already used existing reserves to write $10,000 checks to both of the deputies' wives, Haley added. The widows were presented with the checks Monday.

The donations that have come in since the deputies were killed came from 347 donors, Haley said.

"The community has responded for these deputies who lost their lives in such a tragic event," Haley said.

The sheriff's foundation has been raising money at cobbsheriffsfoundation.org. The sheriff's office warned on social media Monday to be wary of unofficial fundraisers that are not connected to the foundation or the deputies' families.

"Unfortunately, we are receiving reports of scammers attempting to take advantage of this terrible situation," the sheriff's office wrote.

Cobb residents have rallied around the deputies' families and the sheriff's office in recent days, providing monetary assistance and other shows of support.

Megan Barrios, Koleski's sister, set up a GoFundMe page where people can donate to the family. As of Monday afternoon, it had raised more than $6,500.

Story continues

"Last night my mother Linda got news that no mother should ever get: her son, my brother, was ambushed, shot in the line of duty serving a warrant with the Cobb County Sheriff's Department in Marietta, GA. An Army hero, a combat veteran, a decorated Sheriff, a devoted husband and a man of honor was lost for simply doing his job.

"His wife is devastated, our mother is trying to keep it together, but truly we are all suffering immensely. As we mourn his death, we want to come together to show his wife, Amy and mother, Linda all the support they deserve during this trying time," Barrios wrote.

Outside the visitor's center at the Cobb County jail, the sheriff's office has parked two vehicles facing each other as a memorial. "God bless our fallen heroes," is written on the windows. Mourners have left flower bouquets and notes on the hoods, and a wooden cross is planted in the ground between the cars.

Lance LoRusso, an attorney who serves as general counsel to the Georgia State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, brought two first responder therapy dogs, Porter and Stout, to visit the sheriff's office Saturday.

LoRusso told the MDJ that the killings create wounds that "last a lifetime."

"It's the mundane, or the seemingly simple tasks that law enforcement performs, that can be so deadly," LoRusso said, referencing the warrant the deputies were serving. "... They're called upon to serve these warrants by the courts, it's not something they have a choice in serving. As a reminder, the next day, with all of the heartache they were dealing with, everybody in the sheriff's office, everybody in the police department, everybody in Cobb County law enforcement, went back and served their shifts the next day."

Neighbors plan vigil

At the entrance to the Hampton Glen subdivision where the officers lost their lives, an impromptu memorial has sprouted, featuring crosses, flowers, photos and other tributes.

For Cara Southerland, the shooting in her neighborhood was first punctuated by the adrenaline of the moment, followed by shock at what occurred, before grief settled in.

Southerland has lived in the Hampton Glen subdivision for six years with her husband, Drew, and children Lola and Sawyer.

Drew and Sawyer Southerland were tossing a baseball on the front lawn when they heard the gunshots, while Lola was just arriving home from cheerleading practice.

Southerland kept her kids home from school Friday after Thursday night's shooting, and the family laid low. But by Friday evening, she felt like "I have to do something."

On Friday evening, Southerland posted on the neighborhood's Facebook page about organizing to show support for local law enforcement.

By Saturday, she said, the post had more than 80 comments from people offering help. Overwhelmed, Southerland enlisted the help of four other moms in the neighborhood.

The group has ordered blue ribbons and bows, which neighbors are now tying around mailboxes, stop signs and trees to honor the deputies.

They have also been gathering items and thank-you cards to deliver to local precincts of the Cobb sheriff's office and the several police departments which service Cobb.

"People are baking cookies, we have Gatorades, bags of chips, lots of Costco items," Southerland said. "I have lots and lots of families interested who want to bring their kids to deliver the stuff."

A Cobb police chaplain told Southerland the impacts of events like last Thursday's are often felt most strongly about a month after the incident. She and her fellow organizers are discussing catering lunches for different precincts about a month from now.

"We're going to try to space this out so this isn't just a quick thing and then we forget about it," she said.

Finally, Southerland and her neighbors are planning a remembrance walk and candlelight vigil for Thursday evening. They plan to walk a mile-long loop around the subdivision, stop for a moment of silence at the house where the deputies died, and hold a closing prayer at the neighborhood's clubhouse.

"I had to do something, and I wanted to make my kids a part of it," Southerland said. "Everyone, we're all having a hard time, nobody knows what to do. It's helping focus your energy into a different way, like, I feel better about being able to do that."