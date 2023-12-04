$50K winning weekly raffle ticket sold at Crafton grocery store

Someone in Allegheny County has won $50,000 from a weekly raffle ticket sold at a grocery store.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says for eight weeks, the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle awards two $50,000 prizes in weekly drawings. In the third week of drawings, which was for tickets purchased between Nov. 21-27, one of the randomly drawn numbers — 00139398 and 00142958 — was sold at a Giant Eagle in Crafton.

To see if your ticket won the $50,000 prize, you can use the Pennsylvania Lottery app or go to a lottery retailer to scan the ticket.

Winners should visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office to claim the prize. It cannot be claimed at a retailer or by mail.

Even if your ticket won this week, make sure to hold onto it. Pennsylvania Lottery says any ticket can win in the final drawing on Jan. 6.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Beaver County mother accused of suffocating, strangling her 2 children to death Steelers fan asks for help finding sentimental Terrible Towel lost amid crowd sheltering from rain Woman scratches off $25M lottery winner, hides ticket, goes on vacation VIDEO: Man killed in overnight Carrick shooting DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts