Tornado touches down near Birmingham; 50M in the South in path of severe weather

Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A large tornado caused havoc Thursday near Birmingham, Alabama, part of a severe and dangerous weather outbreak forecast across the South.

The tornado moved across the state, the National Weather Service said, and there were reports of homes destroyed and people injured and trapped.

About 50 million people were in the path of severe weather, the Storm Prediction Center said. Portions of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee were most at risk, the National Weather Service said.

Numerous intense and long-track tornadoes, widespread damaging winds (some hurricane-force) and scattered large hail were expected with these intense thunderstorms.

Long-track tornadoes are twisters that carve up the ground for several miles, often causing devastating damage.

Damage is seen to a home after a tornado passed through the Eagle Point subdivision, Thursday, March 25, 2021, near Birmingham, Alabama.
For the second time this month, the Storm Prediction Center issued a high risk of severe weather in the South. The last time the center issued two high risks for severe weather in the month of March was 30 years ago, in 1991, AccuWeather said.

Some of the major metropolitan areas in the path of Thursday’s storms include Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee; and Birmingham and Huntsville in Alabama.

In Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency for 46 counties because of the severe storm threat.

A lookahead at tornado season: The 2021 tornado season may be more destructive because of La Niña. Here's the forecast.

Some schools in the South closed or switched to virtual learning Thursday as severe weather threatened. COVID-19 vaccine distribution sites were also closed.

The storms were forecast to hit primarily during the afternoon and early evening, and some could potentially occur after dark.

Nighttime tornadoes are especially dangerous as many people may not know a storm is heading to their neighborhood unless closely monitoring severe weather watches and warnings, AccuWeather warned.

Ashlyn Jackson, a meteorologist at the weather service's Jackson office, encouraged residents there to have more than one warning system in place in case severe weather strikes.

It's tornado season: Here's how to prepare

"Especially at night, sometimes things like tornado sirens won't be enough to wake you up, so I would tell people to have other methods to stay weather-aware," she said.

In addition to the severe weather, a flash flood watch Thursday covered northern parts of Alabama and Georgia and portions of Tennessee and western North Carolina.

Up to 4 inches of rain – with higher amounts possible – is expected in northern Alabama, according to the weather service in Huntsville.

Contributing: Keisha Rowe, Mississippi Clarion Ledger; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tornadoes, floods predicted for South; 50 million people at risk

