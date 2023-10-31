50th Annual Village Halloween Parade kicks off Tuesday night
Thousands of people are expected to take part in the Annual Village Halloween Parade on Tuesday night. CBS New York's Natalie Duddridge reports. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/45V4ihb
Thousands of people are expected to take part in the Annual Village Halloween Parade on Tuesday night. CBS New York's Natalie Duddridge reports. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/45V4ihb
It's spooky season, and if you don't want to have to ask someone about their costume this Halloween, we've got you covered.
The candy wrappers, discarded costumes and molding pumpkins may seem innocuous – but can cause environmental harm.
Just wait 'til The Great Pumpkin comes ... to your watchlist.
You can always rewatch "Hereditary" this Halloween, but just in case, here are five indie A24 horror movies to try.
What parents should, and shouldn't, stress about on the spookiest night of the year.
Taylor Swift wore brown knee-high boots, so now I want brown knee-high boots.
Warm and wonderful, they keep the cold out and suck everything in.
With Edgar Allan Poe's "Fall of the House of Usher" all the rage on Netflix, we take a listen to famous folks reading his most famous poem.
The Pittsburgh Steelers running back received a second hefty fine for unnecessary roughness.
It's so easy to turn your mildewy shower into a luxe spa experience at a tropical resort.
Chevrolet Bolt gets lower-cost LFP batteries for next-generation. Won't be Ultium packs, will help GM save billions and cut development time.
Daytime TV hosts really turned it up this year, transforming into entertainment icons including Taylor Swift, Cher, Beyoncé, Pink, Bob Ross and more.
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have said little about their private romance in the more than two years they've dated. Here's what they have said.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Amazon users have dubbed it a "tiny laundry hero."
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
It’s a tale of strength versus strength in this highly intriguing SEC matchup.
Perry detailed many of his relationships with high-profile stars in his 2022 memoir "Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing."
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Over 19,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this gentle vitamin C cleanser and say it brightened their skin. It also has calming ingredients like aloe vera and coconut water.