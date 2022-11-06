At €51.50, Is It Time To Put Nexus AG (ETR:NXU) On Your Watch List?

Nexus AG (ETR:NXU), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Nexus’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Nexus Worth?

According to my valuation model, Nexus seems to be fairly priced at around 8.08% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Nexus today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is €47.65, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Nexus has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Nexus generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 81% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Nexus. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in NXU’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NXU, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

