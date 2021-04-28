51 Best Airbnb Stays Across the United States

Kristi Kellogg, Kristine Hansen
  • $250, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/15923462" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $85, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/6291833" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $95, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/71773" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $175, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/3664756" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $373, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/125794" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $133, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/20333588" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $113, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/20456246" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $171, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/12955685" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $295, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/10835920" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $389, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1415908" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $132, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/plus/118560" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $502, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/17165071" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $1800, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/2694286" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $401, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/21288335" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $125, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/18387380" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $86, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/43900161" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This luxe carriage house is modern and stylish, and has all the amenities you'd expect from an Airbnb Plus superhost—including a full kitchen, washer and dryer, Wi-Fi, toiletries, free parking, and more. $152, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/plus/28179433" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $229, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/10565821" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $393, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/17497815" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This three-bedroom town house features a fully stocked kitchen, private roof deck, and all the amenities you’d expect from a modern, luxe space. The location is excellent: You’re across from a lovely park and close to restaurants, the harbor, and more. $186, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/16486598" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $564, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/862989" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $178, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/259518" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Looking for a special stay in a forest? You’ve found it. This updated A-frame <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/best-cabins-to-bookmark-on-airbnb?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cabin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cabin</a> is situated on five acres of forest along the Snake River. Get back to nature in this cozy gem. $197, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/33638284" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This newly renovated cabin overlooks Turkey Lake and is surrounded by groomed hiking trails, woods, and fields. Relax around the outdoor fire pit on Adirondack chairs and take in the natural beauty all around. $364, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/34400165" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • One of the coolest features in this custom-built tree house is the skylight above the bed. You can literally go to sleep counting stars, while still nestled in warmth and comfort. There are plenty of outdoor amenities, including a hot tub, deck, and fire pit. $251, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/44119404" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Picturesque views surround this contemporary <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/cozy-chalet-hotels-to-visit-this-winter?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chalet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">chalet</a>. Take a soak in the hot tub or warm up at the wood-burning stove after days spent hiking, biking, skiing, and snowboarding in this mountain paradise. $650, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/plus/26395746" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $121, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/17890585" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $349, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/14389614" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This secluded cabin is in the heart of nature, surrounded by endless hiking trails. It’s a quick seven-minute drive to nearby Storyland, which is filled with shops and restaurants. Echo Lake and ski slopes are also nearby. It’s the perfect place to relax and unwind. $106, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/22468102" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This Balinese-inspired, two-story abode has creative details to make your desert stay one to remember. The home has one bedroom, a deck, a patio with a hammock, a fire pit, and gorgeous views as far as the eye can see. $250, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/43820489" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $380, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/13289896" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $296, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/14920098" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $460, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/12363894" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $195, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/15344727" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $269, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/6502633" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $95, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/17857090" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $259, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/plus/7132347" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $85, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1229320" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Dating back to the early 1800s, this reborn house bridges the past and present and features a fresh, vibrant interior. There are four bedrooms and two living rooms, so there’s plenty of space to spread out. $857, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/plus/18293096" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Twinkle lights illuminate a romantic walkway that leads to a spacious deck (complete with a hot tub). Inside, you’ll find plenty of interesting details, including a modern chandelier, shiplap walls, and calming colors. $250, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/32722305" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $179, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1589172" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Kick off your boots and enjoy a slice of the good life in this log home on a working horse ranch. The Airbnb has <em>all</em> <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/5dDTGqLnfUJEPiUKRjCQr78usF9AFQGet1NsPKBwNzxV5j7TSQXdGTcxuYPk9o5YE7srkXF9UA5T8Vv7FCdUatqmN?cid=60820d246bef217e3d493277" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:five-star reviews" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">five-star reviews</a>, and guests call it an unforgettable stay. $528, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/6511705" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $307, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/plus/17463770" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $146, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/20649511" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $120, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/955403" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If you’re looking for the best Airbnbs in Virginia, make sure to check out this unique Yurt in Stanardsville. The property sits on 58 acres of land that guests are welcome to explore, and Shenandoah National Park is 10 minutes away. $182, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/65010?source_impression_id=p3_1619047102_AhjE3m%2FHykP%2BbQ1i&guests=1&adults=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $249, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/14217" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • You don’t have to travel to Europe to stay in a <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/beautiful-american-castles?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:castle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">castle</a>. This four-bedroom, solar-powered retreat is gorgeous inside and out, and makes for a truly one-of-a-kind stay. $372, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/23972473" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $110, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/13926632" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $489, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/13783" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $235, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/4290634" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
Discover the most unique Airbnbs the country has to offer, from tiny homes to a converted boxcar, yurts, and even a castle

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

