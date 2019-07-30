The 51 Credit Card (HKG:2051) Share Price Is Down 54% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And there's no doubt that 51 Credit Card Inc. (HKG:2051) stock has had a really bad year. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 54%. 51 Credit Card may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 30% in the last 90 days.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

51 Credit Card managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months. The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're surprised the market has sold down the shares. If the company can sustain the earnings growth, this might be an inflection point for the business, which would make right now a really interesting time to study it more closely.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

51 Credit Card shareholders are down 54% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 5.0%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 30% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. Before spending more time on 51 Credit Card it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

