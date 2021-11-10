51-month sentence urged for ‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley

Kyle Cheney and Josh Gerstein
·2 min read

Jacob Chansley — the QAnon adherent who infamously stormed the Senate chamber shirtless and wearing horns on Jan. 6 — should go to prison for 51 months, prosecutors said Tuesday in a late-night sentencing memo carrying their stiffest recommendation yet in any case stemming from the insurrection.

Images of Chansley on the Senate rostrum, where he scrawled a menacing note to Vice President Mike Pence, became iconic in the aftermath of the attack. The so-called “QAnon Shaman” is just the third felony defendant to reach the sentencing phase of his prosecution after pleading guilty to obstructing Congress’ effort to certify the 2020 election.

“Defendant Chansley’s now-famous criminal acts have made him the public face of the Capitol riot,” prosecutors said in the 28-page filing.

“The defendant was among the first 30 rioters to penetrate the U.S. Capitol building,” they continued. “The defendant then stalked the hallowed halls of the building, riling up other members of the mob with his screaming obscenities about our nation’s lawmakers, and flouting the ‘opportunity‘ to rid our government of those he has long considered to be traitors.”

The Justice Department’s sentencing proposal for Chansley — who isn’t accused of assaulting law enforcement or destroying government property — far outstrips prosecutor’s 18-month recommendation for Paul Hodgkins, the only felony defendant serving a prison sentence related to the Jan. 6 attack. A judge ultimately sentenced Hodgkins, who like Chansley made it into the Senate Chamber, to an eight-month jail term.

Prosecutors are also seeking a 44-month jail term for Scott Fairlamb, a former MMA fighter who pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer after exiting the Capitol on Jan. 6. Fairlamb is set for sentencing on Wednesday before U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth, who is also handling Chansley’s case.

Prosecutors’ recommendation of a four-year-three-month prison term for the Arizona resident is at the top of the sentencing guidelines range that court officials calculated in his case of 41 to 51 months.

Chansley’s attorney, Albert Watkins, has not made a specific recommendation to Lamberth. However, Watkins said a sentence “significantly below” the guidelines range would be appropriate. The defense lawyer also noted that, by the date of sentencing, Chansley is expected to have served more than 10 months in pretrial detention.

Prosecutors say Chansley warrants a stiffer sentence than Hodgkins and Fairlamb because of his months-long effort to sow disinformation about the integrity of the election, his repeated refusal to listen to police officers’ commands inside the Capitol, and his brandishing of a spear-tipped flagpole.

“Chansley showed no remorse in the days after the event,” they wrote. “gloating to NBC News that the actions of the rioters that day sent our nation’s law makers into hiding, with gas masks, retreating into their underground bunker.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sudan coup chief says he won't seek office after 2023 vote

    Sudan’s top general promised that he won't hold a government position after planned elections in July 2023, speaking two weeks after he toppled a transitional government in a widely condemned coup. The military leader, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, has repeatedly promised to hand over power to an elected civilian government eventually. On Oct. 25, the military dissolved the country's transitional government and detained more than 100 government officials and political leaders, along with a large number of protesters and activists.

  • Pakistan agrees one-month 'complete ceasefire' with local Taliban militants

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan and local Taliban militants have agreed a one-month ceasefire which may be extended if both sides agree, spokesmen said on Monday, opening the possibility of a fuller peace accord to help end years of bloodshed. The Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), are a separate movement from the Afghan Taliban and have fought for years to overthrow the government in Islamabad and rule the South Asian nation of 220 million with their own brand of Islamic Sharia law. The latest talks were opened following the victory of the Afghan Taliban in August and the two sides have been meeting across the border in Afghanistan, with the aid of Afghan Taliban leaders.

  • Swiss pursue 'special path' with big trade partner China -minister

    Switzerland's foreign minister played down prospects for his neutral country to embrace Western sanctions against China over its human rights record as Bern pursues a "special path" with Beijing, a major trade partner, he told a newspaper. The Swiss government has been discussing whether to adopt human rights sanctions the EU imposed on China in March.

  • Romanian official pitched Blinken on Black Sea troop boost

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Romanian Foreign Minister H.E. Bogdan Aurescu.

  • Remy Martin flips switch at halftime and his 15 points help Kansas Jayhawks win opener

    KU coach Bill Self says he hasn’t ‘quite figured out’ former Arizona State standout Remy Martin just yet.

  • Powerful Iranian general visited Iraq after attack on PM

    A top Iranian general visited Baghdad after the assassination attempt against Iraq’s prime minister, and said Tehran and its allies had nothing to do with the drone attack that lightly injured the Iraqi leader, two Iraqi politicians said Monday. News of the visit came as an Iraqi army general said the investigation into the drone attack against Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is ongoing but that indications point to Iran-backed factions. The general said Monday the drones used in the attack took off from areas east of the capital where Iran-backed militias have influence.

  • Anchor Brian Williams to leave NBC News after 28 years - memo

    Jones said Williams' time at NBC has been marked by breaking countless major stories and attracting leading journalists and guests to his programs. Williams said in the memo that his time at NBC spanned 28 years in 38 countries, covering eight Olympic Games, seven presidential elections, half a dozen presidents, "a few wars, and one Saturday Night Live." "The 11th Hour with Brian Williams" is a late night program on MSNBC that discusses evolving general and political news stories of the day.

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    JAZZ earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2021.

  • Coinbase’s Shiba Gamble, NFT Plan Fuel Wall Street Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?What It Means to Design a Space for ‘Care’COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?To chart Coinbase Global Inc.’s momentum this year, just look at its main retail mobile app. On Oct. 29, it became No. 1 in the Google Play store for the first time.Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryp

  • Cardi B Lives Her Best Life While Meeting Robert Pattinson

    Cardi B is one of the most successful female rappers of all time, yet she still gets starstruck by other celebs. Check out her reaction to meeting "Twilight" star Robert Pattinson here.

  • 19 times presidents and first ladies coordinated their outfits perfectly

    Presidents and first ladies often coordinate their outfits with matching colors and patterns for public appearances.

  • Biden administration welcomes Haiti, five other countries to guest-worker visa programs

    Haitians are once more eligible for temporary, seasonal work in the United States under two federal guest-worker programs, three years after being kicked out by the Trump administration.

  • Trump warns Biden administration taking the wrong approach to China: 'It shows such weakness'

    Former President Trump, in an interview with Fox News, said the Biden administration is taking the wrong approach to China, warning that the current messaging to Beijing shows "such weakness."

  • The Biden administration cannot let our military be a training ground for extremists

    This is a threat that demands decisive action, from the executive branch and from Congress.

  • Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act

    At least 13 former Trump administration officials violated the law by intermingling campaigning with their official government duties, according to a new federal investigation. The report from the Office of Special Counsel released Tuesday says the officials broke the law without consequence and with the administration's approval as part of a “willfull disregard for the Hatch Act,” which prohibits government officials from using their official roles to influence elections, including supporting candidates while acting in their official capacities. The office investigated officials' comments in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election, including the Republican National Convention, which was held at the White House in a major break from historical norms.

  • Biden: Notorious bridge may finally get fix in $1T bill

    President Joe Biden on Monday launched his sales pitch for his recently passed $1 trillion infrastructure bill, predicting that a notoriously congested bridge that sits in Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell's backyard will finally get a long overdue overhaul. Biden said in an interview with WKRC-TV that he expected the Brent Spence Bridge, which carries traffic over the Ohio River and connects Cincinnati with Northern Kentucky, would get funding in the bill that the House passed last week and he is expected to soon sign into law. “You all are going to get in the state of Kentucky well over $10 billion,” Biden said in the interview.

  • Why Republicans Won in a New York County Where Democrats Outnumber Them

    It wasn’t the high taxes in Nassau County, or the recent changes to New York’s bail laws that drove Lizette Sonsini, a former Democrat, to vote Republican this year. Her reasons were more overarching. “I don’t like the president, and the Democrats are spending too much money on things like infrastructure, when really we need politicians who are going to bring more money back into this country,” said Sonsini, 56, of Great Neck. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Maybe if

  • Duterte daughter quits mayor race as Philippine election deadline looms

    MANILA (Reuters) -The daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday removed herself from the running for mayor of Davao City, just days away from a deadline to change candidates for a presidential election next year. Sara Duterte-Carpio, who has been widely tipped to run to succeed her father, did not say why she was withdrawing from the mayor contest, but told supporters on Facebook that further announcements would be made later. The 43-year-old has led opinion polls throughout this year as the most preferred candidate for president, but has said she does not want that job.

  • Trump administration officials behaved with willful disregard for Hatch Act, concludes Office of Special Counsel report

    At least 13 former Trump administration officials violated the law by intermingling campaigning with their official government duties, according to a federal investigation.

  • Former Australian leader says submarine deal protects US

    Australia’s deal to acquire submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology was aimed at protecting the United States from Chinese nuclear attack and had changed Australia-Sino relations, former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating said on Wednesday. Keating, who led a center-left Labor Party government from 1991 until 1996, told the National Press Club that Australia’s current conservative government treated France “appallingly” in September when it canceled a 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 million) contract to build an Australian fleet of 12 diesel-electric submarines.