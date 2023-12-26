51-year-old assaults his parents with cooking pan on Christmas Day, Michigan cops say

A 51-year-old Michigan man attacked his parents with a cooking pan on Christmas Day, leaving both of them with serious injuries, police said.

The incident occurred at a home in Midland, about 130 miles northwest of Detroit, on the afternoon of Dec. 25, according to a police news release.

The man, who was not identified in the release, struck his mother and father — aged 77 and 80, respectively — over their heads with a cooking pan, police said.

Officers responded to the scene around 2 p.m., and both parents were taken to a hospital “with life-threatening injuries,” police said.

The man was arrested on charges of attempted homicide and transported to the Midland County Jail to await his arraignment, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

A spokesperson for the Midland Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Dec. 26.

