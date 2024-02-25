51-year-old inmate dies at Lansing Correctional Facility

ANSING, Kan. — A Lansing Correctional Facility inmate died on Saturday after being found unresponsive in his cell.

51-year-old Eric Aviles was pronounced dead by emergency services following attempts to at life-saving measures.

The cause of death is pending results of an independent autopsy. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation

Aviles was serving a 249-month sentence for convictions of kidnapping and second degree murder.

