A 51-year-old man is dead, struck and killed by WPD officer in Patrol Vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Southwest Wichita. An officer was driving East in the 1300 block of West MacArthur, when the officer hit a pedestrian with their patrol vehicle.

The person, identified as a 51-year-old from Wichita, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Kansas Highway Patrol will be conducting the investigation. Additionally, the road will be closed from the 1100 block of MacArthur and 3900 block of West Seneca down to Fern for several hours.

