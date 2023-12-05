51-year-old man dies Monday in north Springfield motorcycle crash

Springfield Police investigate a fatal motorcycle accident at the intersection of National Avenue and Kearney Street on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

A Springfield man died Monday afternoon after police said his motorcycle collided with a minivan.

The motorcyclist was traveling north on National Avenue, according to Springfield Police, when he ran a red light on Kearney Street and was hit by a westbound minivan at the usually busy intersection.

Family and friends on social media identified the motorcyclist as 51-year-old Carl Enlow.

Police said the two occupants of the minivan, an adult and a child, were not injured and that the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

The crash marked Springfield's 26th fatal vehicle accident of 2023. Ten of the deaths were motorcyclists, nearly doubling last year's total of six.

Since 2019, there have been 39 motorcycle deaths in the Springfield city limits. Several of the crashes have occurred on Kearney Street, including an Aug. 1 motorcycle-car collision on Kearney and Grant that killed a 35-year-old Springfield man.

Motorcycle deaths have spiked over the past two weeks in the Ozarks.

On Sunday, Missouri State Highway Patrol said Lebanon resident Brian C. Cox, 48, died on Highway 5 near Marshfield when his motorcycle went off an embankment. On Friday, MSHP said Pierce City resident Austin Breazzeal, 19, died after his motorcycle rear-ended a Ford F-150 pickup on Highway B 5 miles west of Purdy.

On Nov. 19, Blue Eye native Braylynn Siercks, 19, died after reportedly hitting a guard rail at the westbound on-ramp at Mill Street and Highway 60.

