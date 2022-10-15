51-year-old man killed after construction-vehicle fell on top of him in Leicester

A man was killed Friday after he was found trapped beneath a small construction vehicle at his property on King Street in Leicester.

Emergency crews responded to the King St. address, just before 12 p.m., and found a 51-year-old man beneath the skid-steer loader, similar to a Bobcat-type piece of equipment, according to police.

Firefighters performed various lifesaving attempts but the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

A preliminary investigation suggests the man was doing maintenance on a skid steer that was resting on top of a wooden block when it fell over on top of the man in a garage bay.

The death is under investigation by state police and OSHA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

