51 year-old Willimantic woman arrested after impersonating a family member
Nov. 2—WILLIMANTIC — A 51 year-old Willimantic woman was arrested this month after imperson ating a family mem- ber. According to police, Christine Trombino of 24 Gem Drive, Willimantic, was arrested on Oct. 18 and she has been charged with first- degree forgery, crim- inal impersonation, inter — fering with a police officer/ resisting and second- de- gree breach of peace. She was held on a $25,000 bond. Her next court date is Nov. 17, according to the court website. Police issued Trombino a warrant. The court website indi — cates that Trombino was released from custody. According to the court website, Trombino is due to appear at Danielson Superior Court on Nov. 17. Police said Trombino was arrested in connection with an incident on Sept. 19, when she fraud — ulently represented herself as 43 year-old Stephanie Marrotte. Willimantic Police Sgt. Lou Frechette said Trombino and Marrotte are "close family members." He said Trombino was also arrested by police on Jan. 6, when she was charged with third- degree assault and disorderly conduct.
