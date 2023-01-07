51 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Jan. 7—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Pedro Osvaldo Flores, 668 Franklin St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Jeffrey Scott Perry, 717 Buena Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Brian J. Cummings, 776 Williams Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Derek A. Phelps, 1107 Sipple Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing official business.

Fernando Alejandro Ruiz, 2702 Tylersville Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of marijuana, trafficking in marijuana (direct), aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), and tampering with evidence (direct).

Scott Williams, II, 956 East Ave., Apt. 1, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (direct).

Torriano J. McCullough, 1103 Hensley Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Lionel Mariel Allognon, 11871 Cantfield Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Kelton Jamar McClarrin, 3129 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of escape, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Story continues

Wesley A. Miller, 5500 Southgate Blvd., Fairfield; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Robert Lee Ryan Sr., 2500 Minnesota Ave., Middletown; indicted on three counts of receiving stolen property, and one count each of misuse of credit cards and misuse of credit cards (direct).

Michael Creech, 2312 Elbe Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Daniel Thomas Spencer, 1050 Symmes Road, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of vandalism, and breaking and entering.

Nicole Cooley, 618 19th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, driving under OVI suspension, and failure to stop after an accident.

Andrew W. Stafford, 6915 Browns Run Road, Middletown; indicted on two counts of felonious assault, and one count each of assault (direct), resisting arrest, using weapons while intoxicated, and having physical control of vehicle while under influence.

James Collins, 47 Chestnut St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of carrying concealed weapons.

Demian Paul Hicks, 327 Walnut St., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Heidi D. Maines, 4398 Ripley Road, Ripley; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Christopher E. Ray, 6889 Imhoff Road, Oxford; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Robert R. Griffin, 6552 E. 60th St., Tulsa, OK; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Brian Gibson Jones, 781 New London, Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Derrell M. Miles, 3107 Wildwood Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Ronald Eugene Turner, Jr., 374 Hampshire Drive, Apt. 7, Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Jarret C. Rice, 2347 Indian Creek Trail, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Shavonne Nicole Whitaker, 1213 Lee St., Apt. 5, Covington, KY.; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, theft and forgery.

Rasheem Brandon Whitfield, 3572 Alec Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Teala Elizabeth Gunter, 322 Gramont Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Raijon Teishay Hardeman, 231 Ryburn Ave., Apt. B, Dayton; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possessing criminal tools, and possession of drugs.

Julian Talmadge Cook, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of a specified governmental facility.

Randal Lee Connolly, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, assault, and possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Alice Joy Collins, 6713 Linwood Road, Franklin; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Shaun Daniel Shivers, 1532 Halo St., Columbus; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Jeffery Lee Carl, 73 Emerald Way, Franklin; indicted on one count of burglary.

Amanda Michele Cryder, 2755 Ohio 132, Apt. 54, New Richmond; indicted on one count each of grand theft and forgery.

Jacob Austin Tharp, 4579 Wilmington Pike, Apt. 4, Dayton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and petty theft.

Jonathan Robert Bement, 94 1/2 River St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, petty theft, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Geonie Shakur Titus Holt, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Austin James Loughridge, 4187 Bedford Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance.

Randy Dale Halsey, 714 Auburn St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possessing drug abuse instruments, and tampering with evidence.

Robert Henry Lowery, 282 Victory Lane, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hunter Emily-Paige Gray, 140 Bradberry Pointe, Richmond, Ky.; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Jacob Keith Hipsher, 328 Victory Lane, Franklin; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Aleshia Marie Bokeno, 416 Long St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Aura Rose Yazell, 868 Bryden Road, Columbus; indicted on one count each of possession of L.S.D.; aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Shannon Smith, 7582 Strout Road, Clarksville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Laron Scott Riley, 150 N. Garver Road, Room 154, Monroe; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Claudia Grace Catherine Pennington, 811 Carisle Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; receiving stolen property; aggravated possession of drugs; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Jason Travis Arnold, 111 N. Harbine Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kirk Alan Ferguson, 333 W. Perrin Ave., Springfield; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Leon Edward Mills, 1718 Bluff Place, Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; obstructing official business; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

David Paul Gordon, 214 E. Main St., Apt. 2, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, vandalism, and possessing criminal tools.