51 People Who Literally Had ONE JOB, But Still Fell Short

1. This person who really miscalculated:

I did the sink boss from NotMyJob

2. The installer of the world's most useless door:

Door successfully installed from NotMyJob

3. This painter who doesn't do pest control:

“I’m a painter, not an exterminator.” -this person probably from NotMyJob

4. Whoever poured this asphalt and said, "My ass is NOT at fault":

Biggest not my job. from NotMyJob

5. This sultry subtitler:

Female presenter said ‘I love salmon’ and the subtitles were added while live on air, boss. from NotMyJob

6. This person who's probably pretty bad at those matching games for kids:

Did the food thing boss from NotMyJob

7. Whoever decided no extra context was needed here:

Kids will definitely be happy boss from NotMyJob

8. This forgetful photographer:

took the driver’s license photo boss from NotMyJob

9. This person who didn't understand the assignment:

Ordered my burger with an Impossible patty and they just added the Impossible patty to the regular meat patty. from NotMyJob

10. This painter who didn't see a problem here:

Completed the road marking boss from NotMyJob

11. Whoever got a little too creative with their sticker placement:

Placed the sticker boss. from NotMyJob

12. This superrr chill boss:

Printed the sign, Boss. from NotMyJob

13. This painter who didn't want to disturb the plant:

Get paid for painting not moving plants from NotMyJob

14. This person who should've thought of another number:

Trained everyone up on the security system, boss. from NotMyJob

15. The designer who approved this message:

I wrote warnings, boss from NotMyJob

16. Whoever installed this stove:

Installed the stove, boss from NotMyJob

17. This person who doesn't care about privacy:

Install the toilet, boss. from NotMyJob

18. This painter who better hope they don't get punched:

Done painting, boss from NotMyJob

19. The creator of the world's scariest stairs:

What you said was the task for today? from NotMyJob

20. This person who is a fan of their own work:

Installed the ceiling fan boss from NotMyJob

21. This person who paved their way to failure:

Did my job sir, the road is fixed from NotMyJob

22. Whoever was in charge of casting that day:

Got the actors boss! from NotMyJob

23. This person who said, "I'll get to it," but then didn't:

Who the hell needs localization anyways from NotMyJob

24. This person who turned these cones into part of the landscape:

It’s not my job to move the pylons from NotMyJob

25. This person who probably knows these buttons don't do anything anyway:

Not my Job to ask for the correct label. from NotMyJob

26. Whoever approved this in stores:

from NotMyJob

27. This person who you definitely want as your boss:

Posted the job ad boss from NotMyJob

28. Whoever was in charge of stocking shelves that day:

What a deal, food poisoning for only $1 from NotMyJob

29. This failed graphic designer:

Not like these people tho…. from NotMyJob

30. This person who really stuck to the template:

While looking at cars this came up from NotMyJob

31. This person who opted for pure honesty:

I've put up the product name boss from NotMyJob

32. This person who definitely got fired:

Wheelchair accessible from NotMyJob

33. The world's laziest translator:

Finished the translation boss from NotMyJob

34. The person who almost got the pattern correct:

I did it boss! I built it just the way you wanted it from NotMyJob

35. This brick layer who plays by their own rules:

Mr. Drains man to Mr. Tyler, YOU HAD ONE JOB from NotMyJob

36. This store that decided to let customers do their job:

At CVS from NotMyJob

37. Whoever was on "bike lane" duty that day:

Finished the bike lane, boss from NotMyJob

38. The previous owners who gave no shits:

Moving to a new house. This is where the last owners had their China cabinet. from NotMyJob

39. This person who either made an unfortunate mistake, or honored a really funny final wish:

Must’ve been a really nice butt. from NotMyJob

40. This person who better hope they don't get sued:

Best Before from NotMyJob

41. This person, who at least has the spirit:

I put up the sign boss from NotMyJob

42. Whoever installed or design ANY of this shit:

My hands are shaking from NotMyJob

43. The person behind this innovative yet upsetting solution:

Replaced the door, boss from NotMyJob

44. This person who just really loves biking:

Labeled the sports boss from NotMyJob

45. Whoever was brave enough to try this solution:

A+ for being ingenious from NotMyJob

46. This person, who apparently did not have their own "lightbulb moment":

Installed the street lights boss from NotMyJob

47. This advertiser that forgot how to use their words:

Got the copy done for that billboard, boss! from NotMyJob

48. Whoever installed this counterintuitive countertop:

Countertop's done, boss! from NotMyJob

49. The person who was in charge of this pipe placement:

Installed the electrical conduit, boss! from NotMyJob

50. Whoever installed this rail fail:

Rail installed, boss! from NotMyJob

51. Finally, this person who gives no shits about appearances:

All he wanted was a nice view and fresh air from NotMyJob

Oof. Well, thanks r/NotMyJob for making me feel a whole lot better about my own laziness.

