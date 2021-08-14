51 People Who Literally Had ONE JOB, But Still Fell Short
1. This person who really miscalculated:
2. The installer of the world's most useless door:
3. This painter who doesn't do pest control:
4. Whoever poured this asphalt and said, "My ass is NOT at fault":
5. This sultry subtitler:
Female presenter said ‘I love salmon’ and the subtitles were added while live on air, boss. from NotMyJob
6. This person who's probably pretty bad at those matching games for kids:
7. Whoever decided no extra context was needed here:
8. This forgetful photographer:
9. This person who didn't understand the assignment:
Ordered my burger with an Impossible patty and they just added the Impossible patty to the regular meat patty. from NotMyJob
10. This painter who didn't see a problem here:
11. Whoever got a little too creative with their sticker placement:
12. This superrr chill boss:
13. This painter who didn't want to disturb the plant:
14. This person who should've thought of another number:
15. The designer who approved this message:
16. Whoever installed this stove:
17. This person who doesn't care about privacy:
18. This painter who better hope they don't get punched:
19. The creator of the world's scariest stairs:
20. This person who is a fan of their own work:
21. This person who paved their way to failure:
22. Whoever was in charge of casting that day:
23. This person who said, "I'll get to it," but then didn't:
24. This person who turned these cones into part of the landscape:
25. This person who probably knows these buttons don't do anything anyway:
26. Whoever approved this in stores:
27. This person who you definitely want as your boss:
28. Whoever was in charge of stocking shelves that day:
29. This failed graphic designer:
30. This person who really stuck to the template:
31. This person who opted for pure honesty:
32. This person who definitely got fired:
33. The world's laziest translator:
34. The person who almost got the pattern correct:
35. This brick layer who plays by their own rules:
36. This store that decided to let customers do their job:
37. Whoever was on "bike lane" duty that day:
38. The previous owners who gave no shits:
39. This person who either made an unfortunate mistake, or honored a really funny final wish:
40. This person who better hope they don't get sued:
Best Before from NotMyJob