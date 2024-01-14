511 -- travel info for West Virginians on the go

Jan. 13—Whether you are traveling across town or across the state, traffic delays can be frustrating and disruptive to scheduled plans. Unfortunately, not much can be done about the delays themselves, but the state does provide a service that allows you to check real-time traffic reports, giving you the opportunity to choose another route or delay your plans.

West Virginia 511 (WV 511) is part of a statewide travel information service from the state's Department of Transportation (WVDOT), which provides reliable traffic and weather information to travelers in order to reduce congestion and improve safety and mobility in West Virginia.

The WV 511 website and free app lets travelers track live road conditions and provides other information about the Mountain State's highway systems, said Jake Flatley, senior transportation public information specialist with WVDOT.

Established by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in 1999, 511 is the designated nationwide three-digit telephone number for traveler information. 511 was implemented in West Virginia in 2012.

WV 511 collects information through 911 calls as well as intelligent transportation technology installed by WVDOT on all of West Virginia's interstates and other major roadways.

With WV 511, drivers can track traffic conditions—provided by Google—and incidents with road closures or detours.

Flatley said other tracking features include WAZE-reported events, real-time signs and traffic cameras, and National Weather Service watches and warnings.

The Traffic Management Center (TMC) collects information about roadway conditions and publishes the information to the WV 511 system. This data comes from sensors in and alongside the road, traffic surveillance cameras and reports from Courtesy Patrols, West Virginia State Police and local law enforcement.

TMC has around 145 cameras on the interstates that can be viewed live on WV 511, Flatley said.

While traffic cameras are sparce in some areas of West Virginia, the Morgantown area has among the most in the state (14), allowing you to view live traffic on nearly all routes coming into the city, including several views of the I-79 /I-68 interchange, I-79 near Westover, Route 43 from Pennsylvania, I-68 near Coopers Rock and many intersections throughout the city.

One of the key features of the website and mobile app is an interactive map that allows you to view traffic conditions statewide or even focus on a particular area or region.

The map shows current traffic conditions, accidents, current and upcoming planned events like construction or maintenance, and weather-related road conditions. You can also view the location and information for traffic incidents, electronic roadway signs, traffic cameras and National Weather Service alerts and forecasts.

Links to the various transportation service providers throughout West Virginia are available on both the website and mobile app.

According to Flatley, WV 511 users can also access locations for truck parking, runaway truck ramp locations, steep grades, rest areas, park and rides, toll booths, welcome centers and EV charging stations.

The app has a hands-free mode that will talk to drivers and modes for passengers and commercial vehicle users, he said. It also gives the option to set up personal alerts for breaking traffic news.

In addition to the web site and mobile app, the 511 telephone service provides travelers with real-time traffic conditions anywhere they have access to a phone. This free service can be accessed from most locations in the state. If you are unable to reach 511 West Virginia, your telephone carrier may not yet support this service. Callers can still access 511 West Virginia by dialing 855-699-8511, according to (wv511.org).

The WV 511 Drive Safe mobile app can be downloaded from Google Play or the iTunes store or through links on the wv511.org website.

TWEET @DominionPostWV