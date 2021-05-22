$515 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Pennsylvania — ninth largest in lotto's history

Refinery29

Skimpy bikinis are great! Honestly, truly. There are minimal tan lines, they're easy to adjust, and — if you find one that really fits — they are actually really comfortable, too (there's no pinching or chafing common to fuller-coverage bottoms). The cons? At many swimwear brands, revealing suits are often only available in straight sizes, or, the plus sets they do carry are somehow more modest, as if plus shoppers only want full coverage. And brands that do sell string bikinis in larger sizes rarely use plus-size models on their websites, leaving their shoppers in the blind.Though they're hard to find, many brands do offer skimpy bikinis in plus-sizes. And since there are plenty of you who want to kick off the warmer months by getting as much sun as possible, we thought we'd find as many itty-bitty plus-size bikinis we can before the first beach day of the year. From Frankies and Alpine Butterfly to Good American and Andrea Iyamah, click ahead for an exhaustive list of skimpy and supportive plus-size bikinis. At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.AerieAerie Printed Ruffle Tie Longline Triangle Bikini Top, $, available at AerieAerie Printed Ruffle Bikini Bottom, $, available at AerieAlpine ButterflyAlpine Butterfly Alyssa Top in Lilac, $, available at Alpine ButterflyAlpine Butterfly Alyssa Bottom in Lilac, $, available at Alpine ButterflyAndie SwimAndie The Valencia Top, $, available at AndieAndie The Bikini Bottom, $, available at AndieAndrea Iyamah Available in sizes up to 2X.Andrea Iyamah Mino Cocoa Bikini, $, available at Andrea IyamahAshley Graham x Swimsuits For AllAshley Graham Elite Triangle Bikini Set, $, available at Swimsuits For AllASOS CurveASOS CURVE Curve Recycled Mix and Match Plunge Bikini Top, $, available at ASOSASOS CURVE Recycled Mix and Match Hipster Bikini Bottoms, $, available at ASOSBissy SwimBissy Swim Le Flore Top, $, available at Bissy SwimBissy Swim Carmen Bottom, $, available at Bissy SwimBoohooBoohoo Plus Tie Detail Bikini Set, $, available at BoohooBruna MalucelliTriangle bikini bottoms go up to size XL, but Bianca bikini bottoms go up to 4X. Bruna Malucelli Triangle Bikini Top, $, available at Bruna MalucelliBruna Malucelli Triangle Bikini Bottom, $, available at Bruna MalucelliFrankies BikinisFrankies Bikinis Binx Triangle Bikini Top, $, available at Frankies BikinisFrankies Bikinis Binx Skimpy Bikini Bottom, $, available at Frankies BikinisGirl Got CurvesGirl Got Curves Lauren Set, $, available at Girl Got CurvesGood AmericanGood American Always Fits Perfect Fit Top, $, available at Good AmericanGood American Always Fits Better Cheeky, $, available at Good AmericanKitty And VibeKitty and Vibe Front Tie Top, $, available at Kitty and VibeKitty and Vibe Side Tie Bottoms, $, available at Kitty and VibeLonelyLonely Willa Bikini Port, $, available at LonelyLonely Willa Tri Brief Port, $, available at LonelyMirror PalaisAvailable in sizes up to 2X.Mirror Palais Key Biscayne Bikini Top, $, available at Mirror PalaisMirror Palais Key Biscayne Bottom, $, available at Mirror PalaisThe Salt Water CollectiveThe Saltwater Collective Alice Top / Orchid, $, available at The Saltwater CollectiveThe Saltwater Collective Leo Bottom / Orchid, $, available at The Saltwater CollectiveVioleta by MangoVioleta By Mango Floral Triangle Bikini, $, available at MangoVioleta By Mango Floral Bikini Bottom, $, available at MangoWe Are We WearWe Are We Wear Eco Melissa Triangle Bikini Top, $, available at We Are We WearWe Are We Wear Eco Melissa Tie Side Bikini Bottoms, $, available at We Are We Wear