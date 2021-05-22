$515 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Pennsylvania — ninth largest in lotto's history

John Connolly, NorthJersey.com
·1 min read

Someone in Pennsylvania has millions of reasons to smile.

One ticket sold in the Keystone State matched all six balls on Friday night to win the $515 million Mega Millions jackpot, according to the lottery website.

The jackpot was the ninth largest in Mega Millions history.

The winner will also have the option of taking the cash option of $346.5 million.

The winning numbers for Friday, May 21, 2021 were: 6 - 9 - 17 - 18 - 48 and Megaball 8. The Megaplier was 3x.

It was not immediately known where in Pennsylvania the winning ticket was sold.

The Mega Millions will now reset to $20 million for Tuesday night's drawing with a cash option of $13.5 million.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is at $218 million with a cash option of $149 million for Saturday night's drawing, according to the Powerball website.

Top Mega Millions jackpots

  1. $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina

  2. $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan

  3. $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland

  4. $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia

  5. $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California

  6. $536 million, July 8, 20116: Won in Indiana

  7. $533 million: March 30, 2018: Won in New Jersey

  8. $522 million: June 7, 2019: Won in California

  9. $515 million: May 21, 2021: Won in Pennsylvania

  10. $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018: Won in Florida

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Mega Millions: $515 million winning ticket sold in Pennsylvania

